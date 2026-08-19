The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for thunderstorms in northern areas of England and Wales from Wednesday evening through to Thursday morning

Lightning flashes are seen above homes in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Thunderstorm warnings have been issued across parts of England and Wales, as water companies could be forced to reduce the amount they take from the River Severn to prevent parts of it drying out in the ongoing drought.

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It comes as parts of the UK were hit by “heavy pulses” of rain early on Wednesday, but forecasters and officials warned downpours this week would not solve the drought overnight. Some areas in the country were predicted to have the “first meaningful rain for a long time” this week, the Met Office said, after a summer of punishing heatwaves and extremely dry weather has left some areas facing water shortages. The forecaster has issued yellow warnings for thunderstorms in northern areas of England and Wales from Wednesday evening through to Thursday morning, for Northern Ireland from midday to midnight on Wednesday and for an area of eastern Scotland around Aberdeen from 2pm-9pm on Wednesday. The Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales have applied to the English and Welsh governments for a drought order for the River Severn, warning of the impact the conditions are having on the Severn’s habitats and surrounding farmers. Read more: Rain in coming days won’t solve drought overnight, forecasters warn Read more: Parts of UK could experience flooding this week as heavy rain forecast to hit drought-stricken land

Aerial view of Cheltenham racecourse in Gloucestershire. Picture: PA

If granted, it would require Severn Trent Water, South Staffordshire Water, Bristol Water and Hafren Dyfrdwy, to reduce the amount they abstract from the river by 5%, which they have said will not affect water supplies. If granted, it would require Severn Trent Water, South Staffordshire Water, Bristol Water and Hafren Dyfrdwy, to reduce the amount they abstract from the river by 5%, which they have said will not affect water supplies. The order would also impose a cap on the amount of water the Canal and River Trust could take for the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal and reduce releases from a reservoir at the river’s headwaters to stretch the amount of available water over a longer period to support fish and other wildlife. The warnings come after overnight rain which saw Wisley, in Surrey, break its 62-day dry streak, the longest of any area in the UK, with 1.6mm falling in the early hours. Met Office data showed up to 23mm of rain fell in Billinge Hill, Merseyside, in the 12 hours to 6am on Wednesday. Elsewhere, up to 13mm was recorded in parts of Northern Ireland and between 6-10mm fell across south-west England.

A composite image shows severe drought, which has experienced five consecutive heatwaves and significantly low rainfall this year, in satellite images. Picture: Getty