A man and 15-year-old boy are in hospital after masked intruders broke into their home in Leicestershire in the middle of the night and assaulted them.

The force added a scene preservation remains in place at the address to allow for a full forensic examination to be carried out.

Leicestershire Police said in the interests of public and officer safety, firearms officers attended, but the offenders had left the scene.

She has since been discharged from hospital having received treatment to her injuries.

Both were stabbed, the man multiple times, while a a woman in her forties was also assaulted and sustained a minor injury to her hand and shoulder.

Police received a call at 12.26am on Thursday October 8 to report a disturbance at a house in Station Road, Thurnby, at the corner of Somerby Road.

Detective Inspector Lorna Granville, from the East Midlands Special Operation Unit, said: “We remain at an early stage of our investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We appreciate that hearing about what has happened may be of concern certainly to those living locally. A dedicated team of detectives are working on this investigation and are actioning all viable lines of enquiry.

“Local officers across the neighbourhood will be providing reassurance patrols and they are approachable to discuss any concerns you may have.

“I would ask that anyone who may have any information about this incident and has not as yet spoken to police to please get in touch.

“We are specifically wanting to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area of Station Road and Somerby Road between 11pm last night and the early hours of this morning.

“If you saw anyone acting suspicious around this time or saw any vehicles in the area which may have caused concern – we want to hear from you.

“Also, anyone driving in the area around the same time and has captured dash cam footage, please come forward. You may have captured something which could assist our investigation.

“Officers will be carrying out house to house enquiries and accessing local CCTV but if you live in the area and have captured something on CCTV - please let us know.”