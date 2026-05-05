Thursday’s elections could be 'Starmageddon' as Labour faces major losses, SNP leader warns
Council elections across England could also see Labour lose seats to both Reform UK and the Greens
Thursday’s election could be “Starmageddon” for the Prime Minister – with SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn claiming that while the Labour leader promised voters change he had “only delivered chaos”.
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With the SNP campaigning to win an overall majority at Holyrood, Mr Flynn said that Scottish Parliament election “could spell curtains” for the Prime Minister.
As well as the Scottish elections, which could see Labour fall behind Reform UK at Holyrood, Sir Keir faces the prospect of his party potentially losing power in Wales for the first time in the history of devolution.
Council elections across England could also see Labour lose seats to both Reform UK and the Greens.
In the midst of this there has been renewed speculation over Sir Keir’s leadership of the party, with suggestions that possible challengers to the PM, such as UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner could be preparing to move.
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Mr Flynn, who himself is running for Holyrood on Thursday, has already likened the “political infighting” in the Prime Minister’s party to “auditions for Labour Party Celebrity Traitors”.
But nearly two year’s on from Labour’s 2024 Westminster election victory, he said the Holyrood vote was “the first opportunity for people in Scotland to have their say” on Sir Keir’s premiership.
Mr Flynn claimed: “The Scottish election could spell curtains for Keir Starmer if enough people vote SNP to tackle the cost of living, improve our NHS and secure a fresh start with independence.
“This is the cost-of-living election.
“At a time when families are being battered by sky-high bills, it is unforgiveable that the Labour Party is completely distracted by scandals and infighting and has failed to lift a finger to help hard-pressed households.
“Voters were told things would get better but Brexit Britain is more broken than ever.
“Under the Labour Party, energy bills will soon be £700 higher than promised, food and fuel prices have gone through the roof, UK unemployment is at a five-year high and families are struggling to get by.”
Adding that the Labour leader had been “a disappointment from day one” accusing him of “betraying” women campaigning over state pension inequality, and hitting out at the rise in employer national insurance contributions.
Mr Flynn went on to accuse Sir Keir of “breaking his promises” over the Grangemouth oil refinery, “destroying thousands of Scottish energy jobs, and failing to act as the cost of living soars on his watch”.
The SNP Westminster leader blasted: “It’s no wonder that across Scotland, Wales and England people are talking about this election being a Starmageddon.
“On Thursday, Scotland can make Labour listen, prioritise the cost of living and secure that fresh start of independence by voting SNP.”
Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “This election is about sending one person packing and that is John Swinney.
“With our NHS in crisis, our schools in chaos and crime rising in our communities, it’s no wonder the SNP don’t want to talk about their record.
“The SNP is telling Scots their services and their government don’t matter by insisting they should treat this crucial election as a protest vote.
“The choice on Thursday is a simple one – more of the same with the SNP or change with Scottish Labour.
“To reject Reform, beat the SNP and change Scotland, vote Scottish Labour on May 7.”