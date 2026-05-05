Council elections across England could also see Labour lose seats to both Reform UK and the Greens

Keir Starmer, British Prime Minister at the Arsenal v Fulham match this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Thursday’s election could be “Starmageddon” for the Prime Minister – with SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn claiming that while the Labour leader promised voters change he had “only delivered chaos”.

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With the SNP campaigning to win an overall majority at Holyrood, Mr Flynn said that Scottish Parliament election “could spell curtains” for the Prime Minister. As well as the Scottish elections, which could see Labour fall behind Reform UK at Holyrood, Sir Keir faces the prospect of his party potentially losing power in Wales for the first time in the history of devolution. Council elections across England could also see Labour lose seats to both Reform UK and the Greens. In the midst of this there has been renewed speculation over Sir Keir’s leadership of the party, with suggestions that possible challengers to the PM, such as UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner could be preparing to move. Read More: Starmer slammed for 'unpicking Brexit' at EU summit Read More: Global announces 2026 election results coverage with special extended schedule

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer boards a plane, with Mount Ararat in the background, as he leaves following the European Political Community summit in Yerevan. Picture: Getty

Mr Flynn, who himself is running for Holyrood on Thursday, has already likened the “political infighting” in the Prime Minister’s party to “auditions for Labour Party Celebrity Traitors”. But nearly two year’s on from Labour’s 2024 Westminster election victory, he said the Holyrood vote was “the first opportunity for people in Scotland to have their say” on Sir Keir’s premiership. Mr Flynn claimed: “The Scottish election could spell curtains for Keir Starmer if enough people vote SNP to tackle the cost of living, improve our NHS and secure a fresh start with independence. “This is the cost-of-living election. “At a time when families are being battered by sky-high bills, it is unforgiveable that the Labour Party is completely distracted by scandals and infighting and has failed to lift a finger to help hard-pressed households.