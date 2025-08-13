A specialist in fur simulation and animal specimen creation repairs a robotic Tibetan antelope in the Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve, northwest China's Qinghai Province, in July 2025. Picture: Jiao Xufeng/Xinhua/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

Tibetan antelopes grazing on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau were unperturbed by the arrival of a new member of the herd trotting onto the scene as Chinese scientists tested out a new robotic antelope.

The four-legged robot joined herds in Hoh Xil, which has an average altitude of more than 4,600 meters, in late July as part of a three-day trial to see whether it would enable scientists to closely monitor the Tibetan antelopes in a less disruptive way. Tibetan antelopes can be very sensitive, which makes it difficult for people to get close to them. The animals can be found on hillsides near Zonag Lake in the Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve. It's a region that cannot sustain human life due to its extreme temperatures and oxygen-poor environment. Scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Northwest Institute of Plateau Biology, which participated in the trial, say that the robot could be a promising solution to studying animals with minimal disruption and will provide them with more accurate images and data of their behaviour.

A robotic Tibetan antelope moves toward a herd of antelopes in the Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve, northwest China's Qinghai Province, in July 2025. Picture: Jiao Xufeng/Xinhua/Alamy Live News

Lian Xinming, a researcher at the institute, said: "They will run away as soon as they see someone from a distance -- even 500 to 800 meters away. "A close encounter can induce stress and can even cause miscarriage in pregnant females." The idea for the robot came about after the team at the institute saw a group of humanoid robots dancing at the Spring Festival Gala earlier this year. They contacted DEEP Robotics, a Hangzhou-based robotics company, for help in creating the project, which is powered by their X20 quadruped robotic dog. To make it appear more lifelike, they worked with specialists in fur simulation and animal specimen creation. Qian Xiaoyu, a senior brand marketing manager at DEEP Robotics, said: "This technology is designed to perform in hazardous, complex environments, including extremely harsh terrains. "The robot aims to assist or even replace humans in patrol and rescue tasks."

A technician tests a robotic Tibetan antelope in Golmud City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, on May 22, 2025. Picture: Liu Silu/Xinhua/Alamy Live News