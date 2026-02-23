Nigel Farage named Richard Tice the party’s business, trade and energy spokesman last week.

Tice to set out Reform’s plans for economics and business super department. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Richard Tice will set out Reform UK’s plans to set up a business, trade and energy department that also covers housing in a speech on Tuesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes after the Boston and Skegness MP said he would be tasked with creating a new “super department” to try to get growth up to 4%, as Nigel Farage named him the party’s business, trade and energy spokesman last week. He will also outline plans to scrap a raft of “daft regulations” such as net zero commitments if Reform UK were voted into government. He is expected to say: “This new Great Office of State covering Business, Trade & Energy – including housing – will be a joined up, comprehensive department including the British Sovereign Fund. “Speed and action will be the order of the day. It will be a first for the UK and is the sort of coordinated, strategic, long-term structure that has served other entrepreneurial high-growth nations so well.” Read more: Reform UK suggests it would ban the burka and balaclavas - but warns over 'worrying' rise in ethno-nationalism Read more: Farage says Andrew 'clearly' has questions to answer from police into Epstein links

Nigel Farage with Zia Yusuf, Robert Jenrick, Richard Tice and Suella Braverman. Picture: Alamy

Mr Tice will set out plans to overhaul housing and planning and cut waste on “pointless projects”, as well as ditching current government policies, including its zero emission vehicle (Zev) mandate and flagship strengthening of employment rights. “Let’s have a Great Repeal Bill that ditches daft regulations: scrap net zero, scrap Zev mandates, scrap new employment rights rules, scrap new property rental rules – all well intentioned but kill jobs, hinder growth, investment and prosperity. “This will all help lower inflation and bring down bills for consumers,” he will say. Instead, Reform UK would increase domestic oil and gas production and maximise the UK’s “energy treasure” both on and offshore. Mr Tice will also call for heavy tariffs and tight quotas on Chinese cars as he pledges to class the automotive sector and certain others as “seismic industries” under a Reform UK trade policy. He will speak of plans to create a new British sovereign wealth fund to back British companies and buy British products, comparing it to similar funds in Norway and Singapore.