The Reform UK deputy leader insists he is 'very proud' of his tax record

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice Tice says errors ‘bound to happen’ after reports he failed to pay £100,000 tax. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice said he is “always happy to put things right” and will pay what is owed “if numbers need rechecking” after reports he failed to pay almost £100,000 in corporation tax.

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Mr Tice ran four shell companies which did not pay any tax on profits between 2020 and 2022, The Sunday Times reported. The newspaper said that the companies were set up purely to receive dividends from Mr Tice’s property investment firm and pass the money to their parent company. Between March 2020 and May 2022, Tisun Investments Ltd, then transferred £1,113,000 to Reform UK, the newspaper reported In a statement on X, Mr Tice said: “In a highly successful career spanning 40 years, I have done business in 12 countries across three continents, and been a director of more than 150 companies. Read more: Davey tells Starmer to ‘come clean’ and publish advice on Mandelson appointment Read more: Starmer accused of 'skulking' and shunning Sarwar in 'strange' Scotland visit

THE SUNDAY TIMES: A STATEMENT FROM RICHARD TICE MP, DEPUTY LEADER OF REFORM UK



The Sunday Times is still crawling all my business career in the hope of dredging up some more obscure technical issues from years ago. They openly admit their "journalism" is a joint venture with a… pic.twitter.com/EfiFQPtv0o — Richard Tice MP 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) April 18, 2026

“I have helped build thousands of homes, creating thousands of jobs and generating hundreds of millions of value for shareholders and investors along with many tens of millions of tax for HMRC. “I am very proud of this record. Throughout this career I have taken professional tax advice and have always paid everything that I was advised to pay. “Here’s the reality: tax efficiency is a basic corporate responsibility and duty to shareholders. A long career with multiple businesses is bound to feature some errors. “Naturally, I am always happy to put things right and if numbers need rechecking, of course, I will pay what is owed – be that more or less.” Last week, Reform UK said the reported failure of Mr Tice’s company to pay tens of thousands of pounds in tax on dividends was “a minor administrative error”.

Mr Tice ran four shell companies which did not pay any tax on profits between 2020 and 2022. Picture: Getty