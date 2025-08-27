One lucky ticket-holder has scooped an £8.6 million jackpot in Wednesday’s National Lottery Lotto draw.

The winner matched all six main numbers to claim £8,655,122.

It is the second Lotto jackpot win this month, following a £7.3 million prize on August 9.

The winning Lotto numbers were 05 ,25, 43, 45, 47 and 55, with the bonus number 58.No-one won the £1 million prize for matching five numbers and the bonus ball.Saturday’s estimated jackpot is £3.8 million.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn – operator of the National Lottery, said: “Amazing. It’s been an exciting night for Lotto players as one lucky ticket-holder has won tonight’s amazing £8.6 million Lotto jackpot prize.

