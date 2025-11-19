The Government has announced new rules making it illegal to resell tickets for live events for profit

Lisa Nandy said a Government ban on inflated ticket resales puts the fans first. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A Government ban on overpriced ticket resales will put music fans “back at the heart of live events”, the Culture Secretary has said.

Speaking to LBC, Lisa Nandy said Labour’s new rules making it illegal to resell tickets for live events for profit will result in multi-million pound fines for firms who break them. The new rules mean tickets bought on resale will be capped at the original price they were bought for after fans and some of the biggest stars in music complained over the excessive costs of gigs and live shows. Ms Nandy said fans have for years been ripped off by touts and businesses flogging tickets for live music and sporting events on secondary sites - as she vowed to put the punters first. She told LBC's Natasha Clark: “We promised when we were elected that we would put fans back at the heart of live events where they belong. “Today we're announcing that this is time up for ticket touts who've engaged in ripoff practices for so long that have priced funds out of gigs and out of live sporting events. Read more: Musicians’ Union welcomes government ban on inflated gig ticket resales Read more: 'The time for action is now': Lisa Nandy urges football club owner to sell after financial crisis

Tickets for a Radiohead gig were bought for as much as £1000, ten times more than the oringial price. Picture: Getty

“Today we're announcing that this is time up for ticket touts who've engaged in ripoff practices for so long that have priced funds out of gigs and out of live sporting events. “We've seen tickets being resold for 10, 11, 12 times their original price on secondary ticketing sites. And so today we're announcing that we're going to cap that people will only be able to resell tickets at the price that they paid for them.” She also announced that the Government will take action against excessive service fees she described as a “backdoor way of ensuring that fans pay inflated prices.” Ms Nandy added that some of the biggest artists such Ed Sheeran have been some of the most vocally opposed to these practises. Coldplay, Dua Lipa and Radiohead were last week also among artists urging the Government to honour the pledge to cap resale prices. “They've been amongst the loudest voices saying 'this can't go on' - because if you're selling Radiohead tickets for over £1,000, which has recently happened on some secondary ticketing sites when the original price was cheaper, just 100, you're pricing real fans who followed those artists for years out of live music gigs,” Ms Nandy said. She added that its "bad for the artists, bad for the fans and bad for the whole music industry."

Ed Sheeran supports to ticket resale cap. Picture: Getty