The decision comes more than five years after thousands of ticketless fans stormed the same stadium

Tailgating is when fans get through stadium turnstiles by walking closely behind ticket holders. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Entering a football match without a ticket will become a criminal offence ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley, more than five years after thousands of ticketless fans stormed the same stadium.

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Offenders across England and Wales will face a five-year football banning order as well as a fine of up to £1,000 from the weekend onwards. Lives were put at risk when supporters broke into Wembley at the Euro 2020 final, a subsequent review by Baroness Louise Casey found. The new laws follow her findings that sanctions on breaking into stadiums were weak and tailgating should become a criminal offence. Policing minister Sarah Jones said: “This is a new piece of legislation and, of course, the police are planning on how to implement it.” Read more: FIFA passes landmark rule to tackle shortage of women coaches Read more: Iran women’s football team return home after asylum drama - but two players stay behind in Australia

Manchester City will play Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday at 4.30pm. Picture: Getty

It gives officers “more armoury” to “deter and then respond to people who are disrespecting paying fans by trying to get in without paying themselves”. She added: “This is something that I don’t think any party could oppose – it cannot be right that some people pay and some people don’t and that people are put at risk, in danger, when people are tailgating. “So we need there to be an appropriate response and a £1,000 fine or five-year football banning order I think will be a great deterrent.” Tailgating is when fans get through stadium turnstiles by walking closely behind ticket holders.

Thousands of ticketless fans stormed Wembley stadium during the Euro 2020 final. Picture: Getty

There was previously no specific legal penalties for attending a football game without a ticket. The Unauthorised Entry to Football Matches Act will also make it illegal to knowingly try to enter a match with forged tickets, passes and accreditation documents, as well as by pretending to be a member of stadium or playing staff. It follows an independent review of the European Championship final held at Wembley in north London on July 11 2021. Baroness Casey identified more than 20 “near misses” that could have resulted in serious injury or death as a result of ticketless individuals trying to gain entry, and in some cases succeeding, for the England’s match with Italy.

Several fans were denied entry despite having legitimate tickets for the 2022 Champions League final. Picture: Getty