The popularity of AI music has grown in recent years, and a study carried out last year revealed that 97 per cent of people “can’t tell the difference” between real and AI music.

TIDAL has now revealed that it will be banning AI music entirely - starting next month. Picture: imageBROKER.com/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Music giant TIDAL has banned AI music and taken down almost 30 million songs, which it identified as being “100 per cent AI-generated recordings”.

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The popularity of AI music has grown in recent years, and a study carried out last year revealed that 97 per cent of people “can’t tell the difference” between real and AI music. In June, TIDAL announced that it would be implementing a new policy to crack down on AI-generated music. The streaming platform said it would no longer be paying royalties to any music generated entirely by artificial intelligence. According to the guidelines, “artists should have the freedom to create with AI tools”, and the new policy would only affect music made entirely by “text-prompted AI”. Read more: Spotify to label AI-generated artists and remove them from playlists Read more: When is Spotify Wrapped 2026? Users have chance to exclude songs

They previously also said that while AI could exist on the platform, TIDAL would allow people the option to filter it out, as “listeners should have the autonomy to choose the type of content they consume”. In a change of policy, the streaming company has now revealed that it will be banning AI music entirely - starting next month. In a post to social media, TIDAL said: “Since July, we’ve demonetised and labelled 100 per cent AI-generated recordings. Now, we’re banning these tracks from TIDAL entirely.” “If a distributor tells us a track was created solely using generative AI tools, or if we detect that it was, we’ll remove it from TIDAL.” According to the post, just 6 per cent of TIDAL’s “entire streaming catalogue has an AI badge” now/. Over 27 million songs have been removed in accordance with the new guidelines, and around 66,000 AI tracks “have been taken down automatically due to suspected artist name impersonation”.