The family of the man who was killed by a tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park has expressed concerns about his contact with mental health services prior to his death, an inquest heard.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park tiger attack victim William Chapman, 24, was killed by 30st tiger Altai after climbing two fences and entering the enclosure on October 10, 2026, Doncaster Coroner's Court heard.

His provisional cause of death was listed as 'multiple traumatic injuries' and 'animal interaction'.

His family, who were not present, have said he had a ‘history of mental illness.’

“His family have expressed a number of concerns in relation to his contact with mental health services leading up to his death,’ they said.

He had suffered previous bouts of psychosis, the hearing at Doncaster Coroner’s Court was told.

Read more: Man mauled to death by tiger at Yorkshire zoo 'suffered from significant mental illness' - as family pay tribute

Read more: UK economy growth slows, but beats expectations with 0.1% rise in August - ahead of Chancellor’s first budget

Coroner’s officer Caitlin Brookes said his family had expressed “a number of concerns” in relation to his contact with mental health services.

Mr Chapman was under adult mental health services in Doncaster but was “highly functioning and independent with no care requirements,” the inquest heard.

Ms Brookes said the Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation trust had launched an investigation following Mr Chapman’s death.

The inquest heard Mr Chapman was a self-employed online trader who was living in Doncaster at the time of his death.

An initial post-mortem examination found that he had died from multiple traumatic injuries after his encounter with the tiger.

The inquest heard he attended Yorkshire Wildlife Park on October 10, and at about 1.30pm, climbed over two fences and entered the tiger enclosure.

Ms Brookes said: “He was approached by the tiger and the ensuing physical contact between the tiger and Mr Chapman led to him sustaining multiple traumatic injuries which rapidly led to his death.”

A full inquest will be held on March 18 next year.