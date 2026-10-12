Tiger that killed zoo intruder is rare species that arrived from Norway last year
Yorkshire Wildlife Park gives an update on Altai, an Amur tiger that mauled an intruder to death
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Yorkshire Wildlife Park has said that the tiger that mauled a man to death after he intruded into its enclosure will not be euthanised.
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Altai, an Amur tiger at the Doncaster zoo, mauled a man who stepped into his enclosure on Saturday afternoon - with the unidentified intruder being pronounced dead at the scene.
The wildlife park was evacuated, but police said the tiger was uninjured and remained in its enclosure, adding that there is no wider risk to the public.
Altai has not been put down, the zoo later said.
The zoo said: “The man’s family is aware and is being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.
“Regarding rumours surrounding the condition of the tiger, the animal was uninjured and remained in the enclosure following the incident, and there is no wider risk to the public.”
Read also: Yorkshire Wildlife Park to stay shut today as investigation into fatal tiger attack continues
What was the tiger that killed man in zoo?
Altai is an endangered Amur tiger, also known as the Siberian tiger, and joined the park last year after being transferred from another zoo in Norway.
The tiger can weigh up to 320kg, making it the biggest of its kind, and originates in Eastern Russia and China.
Visitors to Yorkshire Wildlife Park can walk for 300m around the tiger enclosure and see the big cats roaming around woodland and grassland, or enjoying their water pool.
"Amur Tiger numbers have dropped to as low as 20 to 30 individuals," the zoo said.
"International awareness and conservation programs helped to push their numbers back to over 500 in the wild."
Altai is at least four years old and arrived in Doncaster in March 2025 when aged three.
At the point of his arrival, zookeeper Charlotte MacDonald said: “We are delighted with Altai. He is a beautiful, huge cat and very calm and receptive; his keepers at Dyreparken [in Norway] have clearly done a great job with him."
The tigers can live for 10 to 15 years in the wild and 20 to 25 years in captivity.