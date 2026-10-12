Yorkshire Wildlife Park has said that the tiger that mauled a man to death after he intruded into its enclosure will not be euthanised.

Altai, an Amur tiger at the Doncaster zoo, mauled a man who stepped into his enclosure on Saturday afternoon - with the unidentified intruder being pronounced dead at the scene.

The wildlife park was evacuated, but police said the tiger was uninjured and remained in its enclosure, adding that there is no wider risk to the public.

Altai has not been put down, the zoo later said.

The zoo said: “The man’s family is aware and is being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

“Regarding rumours surrounding the condition of the tiger, the animal was uninjured and remained in the enclosure following the incident, and there is no wider risk to the public.”

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