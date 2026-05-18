A tiger reportedly owned by the self-styled "Tiger Queen" has been shot dead by German police after the animal escaped and launched an attack on a 72-year-old man.

The animal, a male tiger, was shot dead by armed police after it attacked the man who was reportedly inside the enclosure at the time of the incident.

Following the attack, the animal is believed to have escaped the enclosure before German authorities "eliminate any further risk to the public".

The enclosure is believed to form part of a site owned by a controversial trainer and private exotic animal owner known as Carmen Zander, also dubbed the "Tiger Queen".

Local media reports the animal was one of eight big cats kept at the industrial complex, located near the German town of Schkeuditz, in in Saxony, Germany.

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