Visitors have returned to a wildlife park nearly a week after a young man was mauled to death by one of its tigers.

On Friday, the park opened its doors for the first time since the tragedy, including to Land of the Tigers.

A coroner has been told how Mr Chapman had a diagnosis of schizophrenia, had suffered previous bouts of psychosis and his family had expressed “a number of concerns” in relation to his contact with mental health services.

William Chapman, 24, died at Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP) in Doncaster on Saturday after scaling two fences at the attraction’s Land of the Tigers enclosure, an inquest has heard.

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Early visitors reported that the five-year-old male Siberian tiger involved in the incident, called Altai, was out in one of the enclosures, eating a meal while lying on top of a wooden platform.

A handful of visitors watched him from the raised wooden walkway, waiting for him to face them for photographs.

An inquest opening hearing on Thursday was told that Mr Chapman was a self-employed online trader who was living in Doncaster at the time of his death.

He was under adult mental health services in Doncaster but was “highly functioning and independent with no care requirements”.

A coroner heard that the Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation trust had launched an investigation.

An initial post-mortem examination found that he had died from multiple traumatic injuries after his encounter with the tiger.

The inquest heard Mr Chapman attended the park at about 1.30pm on Saturday, climbed over two fences and entered the tiger enclosure.

The coroner said Mr Chapman’s family “were finding things incredibly difficult” and had decided not to attend the hearing, but would be updated afterwards by her staff.

City of Doncaster Council, which is responsible for licensing the park, is carrying out a health and safety investigation and said it would share the outcome with the coroner, the hearing was told.

In a previous statement on social media, the wildlife park said “many, many people” had contacted them about Altai, the Amur tiger involved in the incident, and it confirmed he is “safe and well” and will not be euthanised.

On Thursday, the park confirmed that it will reopen on Friday and said Altai’s “ongoing welfare at YWP remains a priority of our experienced animal care team”.

The statement went on to say: “We continue to assist South Yorkshire Police and other relevant agencies with their ongoing enquiries into the circumstances of this tragic incident.

“As we welcome visitors back, we would ask everyone to be understanding and respectful towards our staff team, who have shown tremendous professionalism and dedication during an exceptionally difficult time.

“We are providing specialist trauma support and ongoing care for those affected.

“As enquiries remain ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further on circumstances at this time.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience, understanding and support during this difficult period, and we look forward to welcoming visitors back to the park.”

Altai arrived at YWP in 2025 from a Norwegian zoo, as part of a global conservation project.

He lives with the female, Tschuna, who came to Doncaster in 2013.

Land of the Tigers is a two-acre enclosure which features woods and a waterfall pool.

The two tigers are usually kept in separate enclosures.

On Friday, Tschuna was in the enclosure where Mr Chapman was attacked, with Altai in the next door area.

Both are flanked by a 300m long walkway which gives visitors an elevated view of the Siberian tigers, which are also known as Amur tigers and are the world’s largest cats.