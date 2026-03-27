Woods played at the Genesis Invitational last month. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Tiger Woods has reportedly been involved in a "rollover" car crash in Florida, according to local police.

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The Martin County Sheriff’s Office did not disclose details of the incident or elaborate on his condition. The crash is said to have occurred just after 2pm in Jupiter Island, close to where the golf legend lives. LBC has contacted the Sheriff's Department for comment. According to reports in the US, a source from Martin County Fire Rescue in South Florida said two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one car rolling over. Read more: Russian man jailed after assaulting woman during video call with Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Read more: The Week in Pictures: Trump wonders if he could beat Elvis in a fight, while Melania matches outfits with a robot

Woods was awarded Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House after his Masters win in 2019. Picture: Getty

They said one person is stable and the other refused to go to the hospital. Police are expected to hold a news conference at 5pm local time [9pm GMT]. In 2021, Woods was involved in a serious car crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, near Los Angeles, which left him needing leg surgery and threatened to end his career. On that occasion, the vehicle rolled several times and left Woods trapped in the car with open fractures to his lower limbs.

Woods and Tom Kim of the Jupiter Links Golf Club celebrate Tigers chip shot near the hole, during final day of TGL golf tournament earlier this week. Picture: Alamy