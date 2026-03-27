Tiger Woods 'involved in rollover car crash' in Florida
Tiger Woods has reportedly been involved in a "rollover" car crash in Florida, according to local police.
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The Martin County Sheriff’s Office did not disclose details of the incident or elaborate on his condition.
The crash is said to have occurred just after 2pm in Jupiter Island, close to where the golf legend lives.
LBC has contacted the Sheriff's Department for comment.
According to reports in the US, a source from Martin County Fire Rescue in South Florida said two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one car rolling over.
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They said one person is stable and the other refused to go to the hospital.
Police are expected to hold a news conference at 5pm local time [9pm GMT].
In 2021, Woods was involved in a serious car crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, near Los Angeles, which left him needing leg surgery and threatened to end his career.
On that occasion, the vehicle rolled several times and left Woods trapped in the car with open fractures to his lower limbs.
He ha rod placed in a tibia, and had screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle during the emergency surgery.
Earlier this week, the 15-time major champion insisted he wants to play in next month’s Masters. The comments came after he admitted to getting his "a*** kicked" on his return to action in the TGL Finals.
Woods had back surgery last October, having been sidelined since The Open in the summer of 2024, but made his return as his Jupiter Links team were beaten in the final of the golf league co-founded by Woods and Rory McIlroy.
More to follow...