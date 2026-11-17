Tiger Woods to make golf comeback nine months after Florida car crash
Woods spent time in rehab after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence
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Tiger Woods is set to make his return to professional golf nine months after a car crash left him in rehab.
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The 15-time major winner spent time in a facility in Switzerland after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence after a car crash near his Florida home in March.
Woods, 50, has not competed competitively since the 2024 Open Championship at Troon due to ongoing injury problems but will compete at next month's Hero World Challenge, the PGA Tour has announced.
In September, Woods was convicted of wilful and wanton reckless driving and refusing to submit a lawful (drink/drugs) test and was fined 1,500 US dollars (£1,100) and had his licence suspended for five years.
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Last month a video surfaced of Woods hitting balls during an exhibition at the TGR Junior Invitational at Pebble Beach.
Woods hosts the Hero World Challenge, which is a charity event with a limited field, rather than an official tournament on the PGA Tour.
Only 17 players had been initially confirmed, with Woods having now been announced alongside Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland as one of the three invitational slots for the competition at the Albany resort in the Bahamas from December 3 to 6.
Since playing at the 2024 Open, Woods has undergone three different surgeries – two on his back and one on his Achilles
.Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio in a video posted last week, Woods said: "I'm feeling better, no doubt about that.
"I've been training quite a bit. I will be at Hero either way, so I’ll see you there."