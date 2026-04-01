Woods told the authorities he had not consumed any alcohol but admitted he takes “a few” prescription medications.

Tiger Woods 'stepping away to seek treatment' after pleading not guilty to DUI charge. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Tiger Woods has announced he is "stepping away" and "seeking treatment" after being charged with driving under the influence following a crash.

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The 50-year-old spent eight hours in jail, having been charged with driving under the influence after his Land Rover rolled over in a collision with a pick-up truck he was attempting to overtake in Florida on Friday. On Tuesday, Woods entered a plea of not guilty and waived his arraignment, demanding a jury trial. In his first statement since the crash, Woods said: "I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. "I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. "This is necessary in order for me to prioritise my well-being and work toward lasting recovery. "I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. "I appreciate your understanding and support and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time." Read more: Tiger Woods released on bail after DUI charge over 'high speed' crash near Florida home Read more: Trump reveals 'massive military complex' under new $400m White House ballroom

Tiger Woods arrested for DUI after rollover crash. Picture: Getty

Woods walked away from the crash unhurt, and while he passed a breathalyser test for alcohol, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said he refused to submit to a urine test for drugs. According to an affidavit released on Tuesday, Woods was observed by the investigating officers to be “sweating profusely” while acting “lethargic and slow” with eyes that were “bloodshot and glassy”. He admitted he “was looking down at his cell phone and changing the radio station” in the moments before the crash and “did not notice the vehicle in front of him had slowed down”.

Woods told the authorities he had not consumed any alcohol but admitted he takes “a few” prescription medications and had done so earlier in the morning while insisting he had not had any illegal drugs. Woods, who was also charged with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, was observed to be “extremely alert and talkative” and had “hiccups during the entire investigation”. Multiple sobriety exercises were conducted, where he struggled to follow instructions, leading a deputy to conclude: “How he performed on the exercises and based on my training, knowledge and experience, I believe Woods’ normal faculties were impaired and he was unable to safely operate the motor vehicle”. During a search of his vehicle, investigators found two white pills, which were identified as hydrocodone, a prescription opioid used to treat severe pain.

Tiger Woods is seen leaving Martin County Jail after being arrested for driving under the influence. Picture: Getty