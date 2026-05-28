Tiger Woods is set to miss all four majors for the second successive year after opting not to submit an entry for this summer’s Open Championship.

His absence is no real surprise after the 50-year-old – who has not played competitively since the 2024 Open at Troon due to injury and medical procedures – announced he was taking a break from the sport to seek treatment after being charged with driving under the influence following a car crash near his Florida home in March.

All eligible players had a deadline to inform the R&A whether they would be attending Royal Birkdale in July and when that passed last week Woods’ name was not among the entries, the Press Association understands.

Read More: Tiger Woods reveals he was ‘talking to the president’ in post-crash phone call

Read More: Tiger Woods turns down chance to captain the United States at 2027 Ryder Cup

The 15-time major winner is not exempt for next month’s US Open but has a lifetime exemption for the Masters and can play in the Open Championship until he is 60.

Phil Mickelson has submitted his name for the Open despite playing just one event – a LIV Golf event in South Africa in March – this year due to a “personal family health issue”.

The six-time major champion, also not exempt for the US Open, has not missed an Open Championship since 2009 but his participation at Birkdale remains in doubt while his family circumstances remain unchanged.