Tiger Woods has announced that he underwent back surgery on Friday to address a collapsed disc in his spine.

The 15-time major winner had lumbar disk replacement surgery after he experienced pain in his lower back and said on social media that the operation was deemed successful, although is unknown when the 49-year-old will return to golf.

It is the second time the former world number one has undergone back surgery in just over a year, having had an operation on his lumbar spine in September 2024 to relieve a nerve impingement of his lower back.

A statement on Woods’ X account said: “After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with Doctors and Surgeons to have tests taken.

“The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal. I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back."

