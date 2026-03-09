TikTok can trap young people in an 'abusive relationship' with eating disorder content, researcher warns. Picture: TikTok

By Alice Padgett

TikTok’s algorithm can leave young people with eating disorders feeling like they “couldn’t walk away” from harmful content, a researcher has told LBC.

Professor Heike Bartel, a professor researching the lived experiences of eating disorders, warned the app can create an “almost abusive relationship” with users. Professor Heike said participants said they "wanted to get out" but "couldn't walk away" from the app after being repeatedly served pro-eating disorder content such as appearance-oriented videos, dieting videos, and exercise videos, and videos that encourage eating disorders. "The algorithm really feeds them information they cannot stay away from," she told LBC after conducting qualitative research based on interviews with 17 young people aged 16 to 25 about their social media use. "In many cases it can really exacerbate their eating disorder behaviour and make them more poorly." Read more: 'ISIS has young people exactly where it wants them': Inside the terror networks operating on Instagram Read more: Democracy in the age of deepfakes: How AI videos of politicians could 'distort, disrupt and corrupt' elections

Experts have flagged issues posed by the Tiktok algorithm. Picture: Alamy

She said what shocked her most were the personal accounts of how relentless the experience felt. "The stories that people told us about how abusive it is and that it is inescapable,” she said. “The way people are talking about it, saying ‘I wanted to get out. I said no, it wouldn’t stop. I couldn’t walk away.’ "Simply, these are really, really narratives that touched me very much and I found that very shocking.” Some content viewed my participants was helpful in eating disorder recovery, the study said. However, Professor Heike said the study found many had “very complicated relationships with the TikTok algorithm”, with the platform repeatedly serving up harmful material regardless of whether the engagement was positive or negative. “The heart of the problem is that the algorithm feeds itself purely on engagement,” she said. “It doesn’t really matter whether you approve, whether you’re negative or positive. If you stay for a certain time on a certain message... it feeds you more.”

Researchers have warned that TikTok can trap young people in an 'abusive relationship' with food and wider eating disorders. Picture: Alamy

TikTok employs sophisticated algorithms to deliver users increasingly personalised content over time. Professor Heike said the issue is especially serious because social media is so deeply woven into young people’s lives. “You can’t just give it up,” she said. “Social media is such an important part of young people’s lives. It’s how they communicate, how they build relationships and so on. So opting out is not an option.” Moreover, some content the young people interacted with was not in violation of TikTok's harmful content rules, such as gym content. Professor Heike also stressed the harms are not limited to teenage girls, saying eating disorders affect “anybody from any sex and gender”. Asked what should be done, Professor Heike said regulators and social media companies must give users more control over what appears in their feeds and do more to stop harmful content pathways. “OFCOM has made tentative start there,” she said, calling for “very clear guidelines and recommendations” to platforms.

