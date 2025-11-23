"Our focus is on making sure the platform is as safe as possible," said Ali Law, one of TikTok's senior safety executives

One of TikTok's senior safety executives has said that increasing use of AI in content moderation is a good thing for users' safety. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Ali Law, TikTok's director of public policy and government affairs for Northern Europe, has explained that the job cuts in favour of AI moderation allow the site to "set a high benchmark" for users' safety online.

TikTok recently announced that up to 85% of content that violates community guidelines without requiring humans. Mr Law explained how the models are becoming increasingly sophisticated, which allows the technology to understand the context of videos when determining how appropriate they are for the platform. "A great example is being able to identify a weapon." Although in the past, AI moderators would have been able to identify a knife, he said newer models can determine the context - whether they are used in a cooking video or in a violent encounter, for example. "We set a high benchmark when it comes to rolling out new moderation technology," said Mr Law. Read more: Andrew should give 'relevant information' to US Epstein probe, Starmer suggests Read more: Kate’s early years centre to fund research into tackling ‘technoference’

Shou Zi Chew is a Singaporean business executive who has been the chief executive officer of TikTok, an online video platform owned by Chinese company ByteDance, since 2021. Picture: Alamy

"We also make sure the changes are introduced on a gradual basis with human oversight so that if there isn't a level of delivery in line with what we expect, we can address that." As consequence of this advancing AI, less people are required to moderate the content manually. Consequently, many employees feel their livelihoods are at risk, with 400 moderator jobs expects to face the axe in London alone. Despite the transition to AI, Mr Law stressed that the focus of the company remains on outcomes, and particularly on the public safety of young people. He said that as a parent himself, he understood the concern from parents and the general public at the changes, but offered reassurances that this was a step in the right direction. "Our focus is on making sure the platform is as safe as possible. "We will make deployments of the most advanced technology in order to achieve that, working with the many thousands of trust and safety professionals that we will have at TikTok around the world on an ongoing basis." The discussion follows increasing concerns over the safety of young people on the social media website. In October, the Chairman of the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee wrote to the platform to raise concerns about the content moderation process on the site. In response to this letter, TikTok emphasised that evidence suggested the proposed job cuts would improve the “efficacy of moderation” by using AI, third-party specialists and more closely localised teams - despite not sharing any data or its risk assessment with the Committee Chair. Concerns over this AI-expansion come particularly after several reports were released that suggest AI chatbots including ChatGPT and Character.AI had encouraged suicide, harm, or sexual interactions with young users, raising questions about the role AI should have in keeping online platforms safe.

Dame Chi Onwurah, Chair of the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, said the technology "just isn’t reliable or safe enough to take on work like this". Picture: Alamy