By Natasha Clark

The Government is launching a new TikTok account on migration in a bid to take on Nigel Farage's popularity on social media.

The Home Office will open a new account on Tuesday focused on what they are doing to help secure Britain's borders. Insiders say it will help battle misinformation, counter narratives from people smugglers and provide more facts on immigration. The account will be called "Secure Borders UK" and feature photos and videos of immigration raids at dodgy car washes, and deportation flights.

It comes after the Prime Minister launched his own TikTok account at the end of last year, as Downing Street try to open up their communications strategy to reach more online and younger voters. They have been inviting more influencers to interview politicians and ask questions at press conferences in a bid to broaden their reach. Only No10 and the Ministry of Defence are currently using TikTok as it was all but banned across Whitehall over Chinese security fears. But the Prime Minister is due to travel to China later this month, and comms chiefs have decided to open up their strategies in a bid to tackle Reform online.

It comes after LBC revealed last year that the Government has removed more than 50,000 illegal migrants since Labour came to power. In 2025, there were the highest levels of arrests, raids and removals of illegal workers in British history. The Government also hope it will be used as a deterrent in a bid to push back against people smugglers, who use social media to market their crossings. Data from the Home Office shows that between June-August 2025, immigration-related TikTok posts saw a 61 per cent increase in volume compared to the previous three-month period – more than any other social media platform. A Whitehall source told LBC: “The UK public deserve to know facts and the truth about the Government's efforts to tackle illegal migration. We cannot let people be exploited by fake news superspreaders – so we are parking the tanks on the lawn of those who deal in misinformation. "Secure Borders UK will help engage a wider audience on illegal immigration. It will also act as a channel to show those paying people smugglers that you will be caught if you come to the UK illegally, and deported.”