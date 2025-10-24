Mahek Bukhari had her minimum life term of 31 years and eight months cut after appeal judges agreed the sentence had not taken her age into account

Makek Bukhari has had her sentenced reduced by the Court of Appeal. Picture: Alamy

By Joseph Conlan

A TikTok influencer who killed her mother’s lover and his friend in a high-speed car chase has had her life sentence cut by appeal judges.

Mahek Bukhari was originally jailed for a minimum of 31 years and eight months in 2023, alongside her mother, Ansreen, who was sentenced to at least 26 years and nine months for their roles in the murders of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin. Mahek challenged her sentence at the Court of Appeal earlier this month, where her legal team argued the minimum term was "wholly disproportionate". In a judgment delivered on Friday, Lord Justice Warby, Mr Justice Lavender and Judge Sylvia De Bertodano ruled that her sentence was "manifestly excessive", cutting the minimum term to 26 years and 285 days. Announcing the decision, Lord Justice Warby said the trial judge had not given sufficient weight to the fact that Bukhari was an "immature 22-year-old" when the crimes took place.

Mahek had 136,000 followers and 3.4million likes on TikTok. Picture: Leicestershire Police

The murders followed Ansreen Bukhari's unsuccessful attempts to break off her affair with Saqib Hussain . Picture: Leicestershire Police

Evidence presented at Leicester Crown Court showed the murders followed Ansreen’s unsuccessful attempts to end her relationship with Mr Hussain. The court heard that Mr Hussain had blackmailed her for over £3,000, which he claimed to have spent during their affair. Prosecutors said Mr Hussain and Mr Ijazuddin, both 21 and from Banbury in Oxfordshire, were “lured” to a Tesco car park in Hamilton, Leicester, by the Bukharis, who claimed they would repay the money. Instead, the men were ambushed and chased along the A46, where their Skoda was rammed off the road. One of the cars is believed to have reached speeds of up to 100mph during the chase. In the Court of Appeal’s judgment, Lord Justice Warby described Mahek’s reaction to Mr Hussain’s blackmail as “disproportionate”, adding that it was “hard to see any real connection between Saqib’s behaviour and the events on the A46 that led to his death”.

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin (left) and Saqib Hussain (right). Picture: Leicestershire Police)