A TikTok influencer has been ordered to pay her manager’s wife $1.75m after she had an affair with him.

Brenay Kennard, an influencer with nearly 3m TikTok followers and 247,000 followers on instagram was hit with the hefty bill after a jury found her liable for destroying her manager’s marriage.

She was accused of seducing and having an affair with her manager Tim Montague and she was found liable in a North Carolina court of criminal conversation and alienation of affection.

North Carolina’s alienation of affection law allows a spouse to sue the person they blame for an affair that ends a marriage.

North Carolina is one of the few US states that allows jilted spouses to sue someone for interfering in their marriage.

Read more: Marriott-backed hotel chain goes out of business leaving guests around the world ‘homeless’

Read more: Rachel Reeves considers another hike to booze duties in move that could 'kill pub industry'

Tim Montague’s jilted wife Akira Montague brought the case to civil court. She told the court the affair caused her mental anguish, damaged her health and deprived her children of a two-parent household.

Ms Kennard argued that Ms Montague ‘gave her consent’ and ‘knew her marriage was over’.

Mr Montague went on to leave his wife for Ms Kennard.

Ms Montague’s lawyer told local news outlets: “She has received justice from losing her husband and the father of her children.

"When you are thinking about alienation of affection, you have to think about the humiliation that the spouse went through.

"Ms. Kennard flaunted her relationship with a married man. And of course, it went viral and my client was humiliated as a result of that."

Ms Kennard denied all of the allegations against her in court.