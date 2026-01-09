Leigh Sutherland was driving a defective car during the school run traffic when he fatally collided with Margaret Allan.

A TikTok creator has been jailed for killing a woman by dangerous driving. Picture: TikTok

By Jacob Paul

A TikTok creator who caused a crash which killed a grandmother and told a “cock and bull story” to police after her death has been jailed for nine years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Leigh Sutherland, 31, was driving a defective car during the school run traffic in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, when he collided with Margaret Allan on June 15, 2023. The 77-year-old was driving her 10-year-old grandson back from school at the time. Sutherland, who had ignored warnings that the anti-lock braking system was not working on his Ford Mondeo, was also driving with an unsecured battery and speeding excessively on the Condorrat Ring Road when he collided with Ms Allan’s Peugeot 108. A court heard that immediately after the crash, Sutherland walked away from the scene until he was apprehended by police, and he then made “derogatory” comments about his victim. He was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow in October. Read more: Tate Modern attacker jailed for 16 weeks after assaulting Broadmoor staff Read more: Headmaster, 54, jailed for attacking deputy with spanner after learning he was sleeping with his mistress breaks silence

Margaret Allan, was driving her 10-year-old grandson back from school at the time of the collision. Picture: Scotland Police

He posted videos about the crash while on remand. Also known as Lee Sutherland, his other TikTok videos include scenes where he dresses up as a police officer and pretends to be a defence lawyer. During his sentencing hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, Judge Thomas Hughes said Sutherland “came up with a cock and bull story” about the circumstances of the crash following Ms Allan’s death almost a month later, on July 6, 2023. Judge Hughes said: “Your attitude was totally and utterly unacceptable, you proceeded to walk away from the area, paying no regard to those you injured and left them to their fate. “Police officers had to stop you to stop you walking away from the incident. You made derogatory and abusive comments about Ms Allan, you swore at officers, they had to caution you. “After Ms Allan’s death, officers would have to speak to you and identify who was driver. You came up with a cock and bull story and told police you had advertised the car for sale, a Romanian man you could not identify took the car for a test drive and as that was going on the accident happened. “You took no responsibility. Whilst on remand you posted videos on the internet about this matter, all actions totally inappropriate for someone facing such serious matters.” He added: “You should have been helping the people you caused these problems to. Your conduct made matters worse.” The court heard Sutherland was on bail at the time of the crash, and had to relocate from Cumbernauld due to threats made against him on the internet. The judge added: “Police officers who investigated the state of your car noticed problems with braking system and indicated that must have been quite clear to you, and anyone driving should immediately stop and seek assistance. “You carried on driving and became involved in the catastrophic incident that happened here.”