TikTok-loving 'Butcher of the Century' captured after live-streaming executions of civilians after bloody Sudan siege
The sadistic Lulu is accused of abuses during his time with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary force as they captured the city of El-Fasher as part of the country's hellish civil war.
After being dubbed the 'Butcher of the Century' after livestreaming his brutal executions, Sudanese warlord Abu Lulu has finally been arrested for his crimes.
His arrest, among other paramilitaries, came after horrific images of civilians being killed during the fall of the city.
The UN has warned of more atrocities as evidence mounts of widespread killings across the war zone.
One sickening video showed nine unarmed men being shot at point-blank range by the vile warlord.
Soldiers can then be heard cheering Abu Lulu's name.
Multiple scenes of violence have emerged during the siege of El-Fasher in western Sudan since it was seized last weekend.
More than 2,000 civilians were reportedly murdered by the RSF in the 48-hour massacre they launched after taking the city.
Lulu, real name Brigadier General Al-Fateh Abdullah Idris, boasted on Monday that he alone may been responsible for more than 2,000 murders during the rampage.
Sudan has been plunged into a deadly civil war since April 2020 when armed conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and RSF broke out over the future of the north-eastern African nation.
El-Fasher was the last stronghold of the SAF in the area around Darfur, the country's capital.