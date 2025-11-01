After being dubbed the 'Butcher of the Century' after livestreaming his brutal executions, Sudanese warlord Abu Lulu has finally been arrested for his crimes.

The sadistic Lulu is accused of abuses during his time with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary force as they captured the city of El-Fasher as part of the country's hellish civil war.

His arrest, among other paramilitaries, came after horrific images of civilians being killed during the fall of the city.

The UN has warned of more atrocities as evidence mounts of widespread killings across the war zone.

Read More: How Sudan is giving Russia the Red Sea

Read More: UK could be in breach of its own arms export rules over Sudan war, MPs hear