Super-strength sleep aid melatonin can be bought over TikTok, an LBC investigation has found.

By Flaminia Luck

An investigation by LBC has raised concerns over the sale of super-strength prescription-only medication on TikTok.

The investigation found the sleep aid melatonin - a prescription only medication in the UK - can be easily bought on the shopping feature of the app at 30 times the recommended NHS dose. According to the NHS website, a standard dose of the drug is one 2mg 'slow release' tablet taken 1 to 2 hours before bedtime. These release melatonin gradually into your body over the course of a night. After browsing the online marketplace, our reporter ordered 120 of the 30mg tablets from a brand calling themselves 'Dai Tea' without being required to show evidence of a prescription or going through any age verification processes. The 30mg product, described as a "dietary supplement" on the label, suggests an adult dosage of "one or two capsules once daily". This equates to 60mg of melatonin - 30 times the recommended adult dose. The ease with which the medication was purchase has prompted concern over the availability of controlled substances bought online - particularly on an app widely used by young people. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the body that regulates medicines and medical devices, has confirmed to LBC that they are now investigating the products following our investigation. Pharmacist Umar Razzaq told LBC he finds the products "extremely worrying", especially in such high doses.

60mg is 30 times the NHS recommended amount. Picture: LBC

Mr Razzaq, pharmacist and co-founder of PharmacyOnline, explained that he believes the problem is "getting dangerous" and warned against the consumption of such products. "I definitely would not take anything that you've bought on TikTok, because you don't even know that it's melatonin, it could be anything." He added that in the UK, the advertising of prescription-only medication is not allowed. Mr Razzaq instead suggested the need for an verification process, adding: "I think TikTok need to be doing a little bit more [to understand] who's actually selling these drugs. "I think it's getting dangerous. They always say, like TikTok for example, 'we're going to crack down on this' - but I don't think it ever really happens." Side effects of the sleep hormone include drowsiness, nausea, headaches, and pains in your arms and legs amongst others. Read more: 'I'm feeling spicy': Grok's new 'spicy' AI girlfriend will develop relationships with children Read more: Driving test chaos: Learners face 23,000-strong queues as bots snap up slots and 'resell' at inflated prices

The tablets came in food supplement form. Picture: LBC

"TikTok’s powerful algorithm seemed to pick up on the fact that I was struggling with sleep, and began showing me ads for these products," our investigator said. "TikTok is so widely used by children and young people - and while I understand the risks involved, a younger or less informed person might not. "They can easily purchase these substances due to the lack of regulation and age verification - and potentially take a dangerous dose without really understanding what they’re consuming. "TikTok urgently needs to tighten controls around the sale of these products as soon as possible and improve the regulation of its shopping section before something serious happens.”

Melatonin is used to aid sleep. Picture: LBC

LBC also purchased lower-dose melatonin gummies which were similarly advertised on the platform's marketplace. Shaped like teddy bears and containing what the label states is 5mg of the prescription drug, the product's label suggests the gummies are manufactured by a brand called "Daynee". The colourful, candy-like appearance of these 5mg gummies has raised concerns, given they closely resemble the popular sweets gummy bears. The design means they are likely to appeal to young children, raising concerns they could even be mistaken for sweets. The MHRA has now said they are investigating the products, with the manufacturer, Daynee, identified as a Nigerian company, according to the regulator.

TikTok have said they have removed the listings. Picture: Alamy

In response to the 60mg tablets, an MHRA spokesperson said: “Patient safety is our top priority. "In the UK, melatonin is a prescription-only medicine, meaning you should only get it if it's been prescribed by a doctor. "Any product containing it as an ingredient is likely to be classified as a medicine. “The products shared by LBC appear to be sourced from the US, where melatonin is regulated as a food supplement. “We are investigating these products to determine what appropriate action can be taken.” In response to the lower-dose 5mg tablets, an MHRA spokesperson said: "Melatonin is an authorised medicine in the UK and is classified as prescription-only medicine (POM). "The product that you have alerted the MHRA to is not an authorised medicine in UK and as such, it cannot be sold or supplied nor advertised in the UK. "The photograph shows that the product is made by Daynee, a Nigerian company and is being advertised on TikTok. "The MHRA is very grateful for the information you have provided, and will investigate."

