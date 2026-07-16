Ofcom has launched an investigation into the social media platform TikTok over harmful content concerns.

The regulator has previously criticised the platform for "failing" to take action despite overwhelming evidence of harm".

The social media site has previously said it was disappointed Ofcom had failed to acknowledge its safety features to protect under-16s.

Under the Online Safety Act, social media companies which do not ban harmful content, must use age checks to identify who are child users in order to protect them from harmful content on their service – including pornography, eating disorder, self-harm and suicide content.

TikTok currently uses a type of age assurance known as ‘age inference’, which involves analysing a user’s activity and behaviour on a platform to estimate whether they are a child or an adult.