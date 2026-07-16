Moment Tiktok prankster wearing Argentina shirt has to be rescued by police in central London
A Tiktok prankster wearing an Argentina shirt has to be rescued by police from a baying mob of England supporters in central London last night.
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After England were knocked out of the World Cup, the man dressed as an Argentina fan found himself surrounded by England fans in Piccadilly Circus.
Footage shared on social media shows dozens of police officers surrounding him and trying to keep order.
He was jeered by onlookers and the footage shows at least one object being thrown towards him.
The TikToker, identified as Maciej, who has over 220,000 followers, is seen being led away by police as one officer holds on to his arm while others have their truncheons drawn, warning England supporters to stay away.
Earlier in the evening, the Tiktokker posted videos online where he is trying to rile up England fans. He was seen identifying himself as Argentinian, before England fans tell him to ‘jog on’.
There is no suggestion of wrongdoing from the prankster or England supporters.
🚨 WATCH: Police rescue an Argentina fan in London after he was surrounded by England fans pic.twitter.com/ukDjubWuEV— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 15, 2026
Police managed to clear a path and put him in a van before driving him off to safety.
Read more: 'The Falklands are ours': Argentina players spark outrage with full-time banner as 'multiple arrests made outside stadium'
England were knocked out of the tournament by Argentina, with Anthony Gordon putting the Three Lions ahead 10 minutes into the second half, before Enzo Fernandez equalised 85 minutes in and then Lautaro Martinez gave Argentina the lead in the 92nd minute.
England boss Thomas Tuchel is facing criticism for making ‘negative’ substitutions that put the Three Lions on the back foot for most of the second half.