The troublemaker previously promised he had changed his ways after an 18-week jail stint in 2023

Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, also known as Mizzy, leaves Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, London. Picture date: Thursday June 13, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

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TikTok prankster Mizzy appears to have reverted to his old tricks after riding through a department store on a bike despite promising to change his ways.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, who also goes by the name ‘Mizzy’, went viral after filming a series of prank videos in 2023. Mizzy's TikToks documenting his 'pranks' have prompted outrage, including stealing an elderly lady's dog and asking strangers if they “want to die”. He was sentenced to 18 weeks in a young offender institution in November 2023. Last year the troublemaker appeared to have reformed his ways after his time in prison, claiming he was holding down a job in construction and had even welcomed a second child. Read more: Police treating arson attack on Jewish charity's former premises as antisemitic hate crime Read more: Britain’s shop workers are being driven out by abuse, violence and crime on the high street

TikTok prankster Mizzy appears to be back to his old tricks despite promising he'd changed his ways. Picture: @mizzyformayor TikTok

But now Mizzy appears to be back to his old tricks, to the entertainment of his 130k TikTok followers. This includes a return to his 'riding bikes in places’ where the 21-year-old cycles in public places like shops and tube carriages. The video, posted on 19 April, shows Mizzy cycling through a branch of Marks and Spencer in West Croydon, weaving through racks of clothes and even doing a "wheelie" at some points. As he bikes through the store plucking items off the racks he is pursued by a shop assistant calling after him "get off the bicycle", with Mizzy responding: "What do you say uncle?"

Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, also known as Mizzy, leaves Stratford Magistrates' Court after being released on bail after denying a further count of posting videos on social media without the consent of the people featured in them. Picture: Alamy

After a short chase, two shop assistants confront Mizzy, demanding him to hand over his items and "get out" the shop. Mizzy then claims: "You scratched me! That's assault." When approached by a security guard to assist the staff, Mizzy responds: "What’s everyone getting onto me for? I’m just trying to ride a bike in here what are you doing?" Realising that Mizzy is filming the prank through his glasses, the shop assistants furiously escort him out of the store. A Met Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of this social media post. Tackling those who create fear for retail workers and customers is a top priority for the Met and officers are reviewing the footage for potential offences.” In November 2023 Mizzy was found guilty of two counts of breaching a court order preventing him from sharing footage of people without their consent at his trial a month earlier.

Mizzy TicTok prankster stopped by a rather large police unit while approaching Wireless 2024. Picture: Alamy

He was found to have “deliberately flouted” the court order “within hours” of it being issued on 24 May. One of the videos showed passers-by in the background as Mizzy said to the camera: "The UK law is a joke." Judge Matthew Bone who delivered the sentence told him: “Put bluntly, your pranks are not funny.” He said the troublemaker's actions were driven by a “desire to be famous” and to “receive money and designer clothes from sponsors”. The judge continued: “Your actions caused innocent members of the public significant harm and distress. You claimed on national television the law was weak.”