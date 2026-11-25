Prime Minister Andy Burnham branded the video shot outside No10 “inappropriate” but refused to apologise for “engaging with people that young people themselves are looking to for their information"

TikTok star at centre of No10 influencer storm posts second foul-mouthed video inside Downing Street. Picture: Max Balegde / YouTube

By Danielle de Wolfe

A TikTok creator whose expletive Downing Street video landed him at the centre of an influencer storm posted a second foul-mouthed video from inside Downing Street.

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Influencer Max Balegde, 27, whose real name is Max Trobe, was forced to take down an earlier video from the Downing Street event with the Prime Minister last week in which he mimed to a song with the lyrics “bomboclaat p****wagon chicken nuggets”. However, a second long-form diary entry that included the C-bomb, uploaded to YouTube and filmed inside No10, has left Mr Burnham facing further criticism over his use of influencers. Posing in front of a fireplace - the same location where Rishi Sunak greeted Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his time as PM, Mr Balegde is seen standing between two Union Jacks as he undertakes a photoshoot. In the video, Mr Balegde, who has 3.6 million followers, captioned the scene: “They hate when you serve c*** at 10 Downing Street x.” It comes as Prime Minister Andy Burnham branded the video shot outside No10 “inappropriate” but refused to apologise for “engaging with people that young people themselves are looking to for their information” during PMQs on Wednesday. Read more: Burnham faces criticism over ‘cringe-worthy’ interview with TikTok influencer Read more: Influencer apologises after No 10 video backlash but slams 'horrific, bizarre, offensive narrative' by 'right-wing commentators'

TikTok star Max Balegde came under fire for his expletive social media video outside No10. Picture: Max Balegde

The TikTok star was earlier seen to respond to an initial wave of criticism after his "silly" video made outside Number 10 Downing Street raised eyebrows. The video featured him miming to a song with the lyrics “bomboclaat p****wagon chicken nuggets” outside the door of No10, with backlash directed at him from political figures and online commentators alike. In the wake of the video, Downing Street said it was right that social media influencer Max Balegde had taken down the TikTok post. Downing Street was forced to condemn Mr Balegde's first clip yesterday, branding it “clearly not acceptable” after it was taken down. And on Wednesday, Bridget Phillipson defended No10's use of influencers to LBC, telling Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that she 'can't justify' the government liking the now-deleted video. “We can’t control what people say, and much as I don’t like what he said, I can’t control it,” she insisted on Wednesday, despite No10 civil servants and special advisers pictured in the video. It also comes as the Telegraph revealed that both were on-site to watch over content creators entering and leaving the building during the influencer reception.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham stands on the steps of No 10 Downing Street, London, following a meeting with Prince William. Picture: amer ghazzal/Alamy

The Minister for Women and Equalities said she could not justify comments made by an influencer whose video was recorded outside Number 10, after it emerged the Government’s official account had previously liked the post. However, No10 was also seen to defend the influencer meet-up, insisting its aim was to reach out to millions of Brits who do not get their news from traditional media outlets. Max, who is currently in Australia, responded to the "bizarre discussion" happening back in the UK about his video. Sharing a video on social media, he defended the event, saying it was "wholesome, lovely, fun for everybody".

🤡 This is Downing Street under Andy Burnham. A circus.



The Prime Minister is handing over soft, pointless, cringe interviews to TikTokers who dance around the place recreating Love Actually scenes to “Jump (For My Love)” while telling him how “normal” and brilliant he is.



He… https://t.co/ORzr3XtAND pic.twitter.com/J0qB4lAyJj — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) November 22, 2026