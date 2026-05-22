Gabriela Gonzales is accused of trying to coordinate the hit on her ex-boyfriend over a custody dispute over their seven-year-old daughter

The ex-girlfriend of Jack Avery, of the band Why Don't We, faces the charges. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The ex-girlfriend of a singer has been accused of attempting to pay for a hitman to kill him as part of an ongoing custody battle over their seven-year-old daughter, Los Angeles prosecutors have said.

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Gabriela Gonzales, a 24-year-old influencer with almost half a million followers on TikTok and Instagram, was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder after she allegedly attempted to pay a hitman over the dark web to kill Jack Avery, former singer in the band Why Don't We. Both Gonzales, her father, Francisco Gonzalez, 59, and her former boyfriend, Kai Cordrey, 26, have received the same charges. Nathan Hochman, Los Angeles County District Attorney, said in a statement, "This is a case where the defendants are accused of going to great lengths to find someone to commit murder. "Most fathers raise their children to respect the law, but here we have a dad who allegedly helped his daughter and her boyfriend break the law in the most sinister way imaginable." Read more: Family of mother who died after BBL demand ‘Alice’s law’ for cosmetic industry Read more: Katie Price to give evidence against ex-husband in rape trial

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman described the case as 'sinister'. Picture: Getty

Mr Hochman said that the charges were made after an extensive FBI investigation. Avery commended the authorities for their support in the investigation on a social media post on Thursday, adding that his focus was now on "being the best father I can be" and trying to "build a peaceful and stable life" for his daughter. Gabriela Gonzales has been accused of requesting the support of her then-boyfriend, Kai Cordrey, in hiring someone to kill Avery. Gonzalez’s father allegedly sent Cordrey $10,000 as front money in the scheme in April 202, prosecutors claim. According to officials, Cordrey requested and received an extra $4,000 from Francisco Gonzalez two months later, when the alleged hitman reportedly asked for more money.

The former boyband 'Why Don't We' formed in 2016 and disbanded in 2025. Picture: Getty