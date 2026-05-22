TikTok star charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill boyband singer
Gabriela Gonzales is accused of trying to coordinate the hit on her ex-boyfriend over a custody dispute over their seven-year-old daughter
The ex-girlfriend of a singer has been accused of attempting to pay for a hitman to kill him as part of an ongoing custody battle over their seven-year-old daughter, Los Angeles prosecutors have said.
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Gabriela Gonzales, a 24-year-old influencer with almost half a million followers on TikTok and Instagram, was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder after she allegedly attempted to pay a hitman over the dark web to kill Jack Avery, former singer in the band Why Don't We.
Both Gonzales, her father, Francisco Gonzalez, 59, and her former boyfriend, Kai Cordrey, 26, have received the same charges.
Nathan Hochman, Los Angeles County District Attorney, said in a statement, "This is a case where the defendants are accused of going to great lengths to find someone to commit murder.
"Most fathers raise their children to respect the law, but here we have a dad who allegedly helped his daughter and her boyfriend break the law in the most sinister way imaginable."
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Mr Hochman said that the charges were made after an extensive FBI investigation.
Avery commended the authorities for their support in the investigation on a social media post on Thursday, adding that his focus was now on "being the best father I can be" and trying to "build a peaceful and stable life" for his daughter.
Gabriela Gonzales has been accused of requesting the support of her then-boyfriend, Kai Cordrey, in hiring someone to kill Avery. Gonzalez’s father allegedly sent Cordrey $10,000 as front money in the scheme in April 202, prosecutors claim.
According to officials, Cordrey requested and received an extra $4,000 from Francisco Gonzalez two months later, when the alleged hitman reportedly asked for more money.
An undercover officer posing as a hitman spoke with Cordrey about his plan in September 2021, according to prosecutors.
Cordrey has been accused of telling the officer about the plan to target Avery and discussing payment and proof of death, prosecutors claim.
According to prison documents, Cordrey was arrested on Thursday, and after his Florida arrest, Francisco Gonzalez faces extradition to California.
Gabriela Gonzalez’s lawyers have not yet commented on the case. If found guilty, all three participants face up to life in prison.
The former five-member US boy band Why Don’t We released two albums between 2018 and 2021 and, after a lengthy legal battle with their former management, disbanded in 2025. Avery has since gone solo and released the single XOXOX earlier this year.