Police opened a murder investigation after a farmer found the body lying between rows of vines in the village near Nîmes on August 12

Sonia Bellina had around 260,000 followers on TikTok. Picture: Instagram

By Georgia Bell

Two men have been arrested after the scorched body of a TikTok influencer was found in a vineyard in southern France, according to the local prosecutor.

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Nîmes prosecutor Cécile Gensac has confirmed that the body found in the Saint-Gilles vineyard belonged to social media influencer Sonia Bellina and shared the news in a statement on Wednesday. Bellina, 29, had around 260,000 followers on TikTok and had been visiting her family the month before her 30th birthday. The two men have been detained on Wednesday after "evidence suggesting their direct or indirect involvement in the incident", the prosecutor has said. Police opened a murder investigation after a farmer found the body lying between rows of vines in the village near Nîmes on August 12. Read more: Murder inquiry launched after woman dies and eight others injured in fire Read more: Mushroom killer Erin Patterson’s lawyers claim ‘catastrophic’ blunder in last-ditch bid to overturn murder sentence

The identity of the body was not confirmed to be Bellina’s for several days. The prosecutor initially determined that the body belonged to a young woman, but more tests were required for him to formally confirm her identity. On Wednesday, Gensac announced that the body belonged to Bellina's following various investigations and DNA analysis. Bellina's name had been "widely circulated over the past 48 hours", she acknowledged. The family’s lawyer told French media that Bellina’s relatives had confirmed the body was Bellina’s, before Gensac’s update.