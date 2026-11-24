Influencer apologises after No 10 video backlash but slams 'horrific, bizarre, offensive narrative' by 'right-wing commentators'
Downing Street said it was right that social media influencer Max Balegde had taken down the TikTok post.
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TikToker Max Balegde, whose real name is Max Trobe, has responded to a wave of criticism towards his "silly" video made outside Number 10 Downing Street.
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The social media personality was one of a group of influencers and content creators invited to Downing Street as part of an effort by Prime Minister Andy Burnham to engage with online celebrities.
A video of him miming to a song with the lyrics “bomboclaat p****wagon chicken nuggets” outside the door of No 10 drew backlash from political figures and commentators online.
Bomboclaat is a Jamaican profanity referring to a menstrual cloth, while p**** is a slang term for female genitals.
Max, who is currently in Australia, responded to the "bizarre discussion" happening back in the UK about his video.
Sharing a video on social media, he defended the event, saying it was "wholesome, lovely, fun for everybody". He explained that they weren't allowed their phones in the event, but when he was leaving, he had "like 10 seconds" to film a video.
He explained that the video idea came from a trending audio, where the narrative of the trend is about having the song stuck in your head at all times.
Read more: Burnham's 'TikTok era' is exposing No10 to ridicule, writes James Hanson
Read more: TikTok star deletes 'offensive' video filmed outside No10 - as No10 concedes it was 'clearly not acceptable'
Max said it was just "a silly video", which nobody had any issue with for weeks, until "conveniently right-wing commentators got hold of it and tried to spin the most horrific, bizarre, offensive narrative off the back of the video".
While he hoped to ignore the commentary around the video, he noted how newsworthy it had become, with political figures commenting on it.
He offered an apology to those who he had offended, but noted that his content is "always meant to be silly, fun, and light-hearted".
"If anybody was offended by that video, I sincerely apologise," he said.
"Like I said, nobody was offended for weeks until revolting right-wing people tried to put this disgusting narrative on it.
"If anybody then looks at the video and is offended, I get that. So hence why I took it down, because I think that is disgusting, to be honest with you.
"And it must be a slow news day. Must be a slow news day. Have we got nothing else to focus on, love?"
When I was a new MP, we had to hand in our phones as we stepped into 10 Downing St, so it’s jarring to see a Labour PM turn it into a bit of a joke.— Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) November 23, 2026
Hugh Grant could dance through No 10 in Love Actually because he was pretending to be Prime Minister. Andy Burnham actually IS… https://t.co/iaPscshQ9v
Ms Badenoch has condemned Mr Burnham for turning No 10 into a joke following the reception for online celebrities.
Influencer Luke Hamnett also faced criticism after he posted a video recreating Hugh Grant’s prime ministerial dance from the film Love, Actually inside No 10 to the Pointer Sisters’ Jump (For My Love).
He stops when he suddenly sees the Prime Minister waiting to sit down with him for an interview.
Mrs Badenoch said on X: “When I was a new MP, we had to hand in our phones as we stepped into 10 Downing St, so it’s jarring to see a Labour PM turn it into a bit of a joke.
“Hugh Grant could dance through No 10 in Love Actually because he was pretending to be Prime Minister. Andy Burnham actually IS the Prime Minister.
“At a time when Trump, Xi and Putin are projecting power on the world stage, and people across Britain are anxious about the future, this looks extremely unserious.
“Being relatable doesn’t mean treating the public as though they are children who need entertaining.”
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has been very open about his desire to communicate with the public in a variety of different ways and on the channels that they use and you’ve seen that reflected in (the) Prime Minister’s comms since coming into office.
“And I think that particular piece of content was part of an interview, as you say, but the Prime Minister… engages with communications on a variety of different channels, which is a reflection of how the public gets this information these days.”