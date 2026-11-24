Downing Street said it was right that social media influencer Max Balegde had taken down the TikTok post.

TikToker Max Balegde apologises after No10 video backlash but hits out at 'revolting right-wing people' who put disgusting narrative on it. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

TikToker Max Balegde, whose real name is Max Trobe, has responded to a wave of criticism towards his "silly" video made outside Number 10 Downing Street.

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The social media personality was one of a group of influencers and content creators invited to Downing Street as part of an effort by Prime Minister Andy Burnham to engage with online celebrities. A video of him miming to a song with the lyrics “bomboclaat p****wagon chicken nuggets” outside the door of No 10 drew backlash from political figures and commentators online. Bomboclaat is a Jamaican profanity referring to a menstrual cloth, while p**** is a slang term for female genitals. Max, who is currently in Australia, responded to the "bizarre discussion" happening back in the UK about his video. Sharing a video on social media, he defended the event, saying it was "wholesome, lovely, fun for everybody". He explained that they weren't allowed their phones in the event, but when he was leaving, he had "like 10 seconds" to film a video. He explained that the video idea came from a trending audio, where the narrative of the trend is about having the song stuck in your head at all times. Read more: Burnham's 'TikTok era' is exposing No10 to ridicule, writes James Hanson Read more: TikTok star deletes 'offensive' video filmed outside No10 - as No10 concedes it was 'clearly not acceptable'

Max said it was just "a silly video", which nobody had any issue with for weeks, until "conveniently right-wing commentators got hold of it and tried to spin the most horrific, bizarre, offensive narrative off the back of the video". While he hoped to ignore the commentary around the video, he noted how newsworthy it had become, with political figures commenting on it. He offered an apology to those who he had offended, but noted that his content is "always meant to be silly, fun, and light-hearted". "If anybody was offended by that video, I sincerely apologise," he said. "Like I said, nobody was offended for weeks until revolting right-wing people tried to put this disgusting narrative on it. "If anybody then looks at the video and is offended, I get that. So hence why I took it down, because I think that is disgusting, to be honest with you. "And it must be a slow news day. Must be a slow news day. Have we got nothing else to focus on, love?"

When I was a new MP, we had to hand in our phones as we stepped into 10 Downing St, so it’s jarring to see a Labour PM turn it into a bit of a joke.



Hugh Grant could dance through No 10 in Love Actually because he was pretending to be Prime Minister. Andy Burnham actually IS… https://t.co/iaPscshQ9v — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) November 23, 2026