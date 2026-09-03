Curry died at his home on August 25

Tim Curry at the red carpet premiere of "The Rock Horror Picture Show: Lets Do the Time Warp Again" in 2016. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Legendary film and TV actor Tim Curry's cause of death has been revealed.

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The star, best known for playing Dr Frank-N-Furter in the beloved classic The Rocky Horror Show, died last Tuesday night aged 80 at his Los Angeles home. According to a LA County Department of Public Health report obtained by People, Mr Curry's cause of death was as a result of coronary artery disease. He had been suffering from serious health issues for more than ten years and had a stroke in 2012, leaving him paralysed on one side of his body and affecting his speech. Read more: Ariana Grande thanks fans for being 'by her side' ahead of stepping back from public life Read more: British runner found dead in Pakistan after falling 60m into ravine, running club says

Curry had been suffering from serious health issues for more than ten years. Picture: Getty

But according to the report, those complications were unrelated to his death. The actor had a glittering career, starring as Pennywise in the 1990 adaptation of Stephen King's It as well as Mr Hector in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Curry's other credits include Annie, The Hunt for Red October, Muppet Treasure Island, Addams Family Reunion and Scary Movie 2. Known for his villainous roles on stage and screen, Curry was the recipient of an Emmy Award as well as a nominee for a Grammy Award, two Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards.

Curry is best known for playing Dr Frank-N-Furter in the beloved classic The Rocky Horror Show. Picture: Getty

Born Timothy James Curry in Cheshire in 1946, Curry was the younger child of Patricia, a school secretary, and James, a Methodist chaplain in the Royal Navy. He had an older sister, Judith, a concert pianist who died in 2001. Curry grew up in Plymouth and attended boarding school. In 1958, aged 12, his childhood was devastated by the death of his father from pneumonia. Curry originated the “sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania” character on stage in London before reprising the role in the film starring alongside Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick.

Curry in 1994. Picture: Alamy