Legendary film and TV actor Tim Curry has died at the age of 80.

The actor, best known for playing Dr Frank-N-Furter in the beloved classic The Rocky Horror Show, died at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, according to TMZ.

He had been suffering from serious health issues for more than ten years and had a stroke in 2012, leaving him paralysed on one side of his body and affecting his speech.

No foul play is suspected in his death.

The actor had a glittering career, starring as Pennywise in the 1990 adaptation of Stephen King's It as well as Mr Hector in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Curry's other credits include Annie, The Hunt for Red October, Muppet Treasure Island, Addams Family Reunion and Scary Movie 2.

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