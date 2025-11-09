Tim Davie has resigned from his position as BBC's Director-General, following backlash over the editing of a speech by President Donald Trump in a Panorama documentary.

The programme made last year explored Mr Trump's role in January 6 riots, when more than 1,000 of his supporters stormed the Capitol.

In reality, the President said he was going to walk with his supporters "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard'.

The announcement follows reports of a 19-page dossier that revealed the Panorama episode “completely misled” viewers by showing the President telling his supporters he was going to the Capitol building with them to "fight like hell".

Dear all

I wanted to let you know that I have decided to leave the BBC after 20 years. This is entirely my decision, and I remain very thankful to the Chair and Board for their unswerving and unanimous support throughout my entire tenure including during recent days.

I am working through exact timings with the Board to allow for an orderly transition to a successor over the coming months.

I have been reflecting on the very intense personal and professional demands of managing this role over many years in these febrile times, combined with the fact that I want to give a successor time to help shape the Charter plans they will be delivering.

In these increasingly polarised times, the BBC is of unique value and speaks to the very best of us. It helps make the UK a special place; overwhelmingly kind, tolerant and curious. Like all public organisations, the BBC is not perfect, and we must always be open, transparent and accountable. While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision. Overall the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as Director-General I have to take ultimate responsibility.

Our organisation is a critical ingredient of a healthy society, as well as a thriving creative sector. We should champion it, not weaponise it.

Despite a hugely competitive market, I am proud that the BBC remains the most trusted news brand globally. We have continued to ensure that it is used by almost everyone in the UK as well as hundreds of millions of people globally. Despite the inevitable issues and challenges, our journalism and quality content continues to be admired as a gold standard. Our transition to a digital organisation has been deeply impressive, and our thriving commercial businesses are admired globally. Also, our work together on ensuring that we have the right culture has been important and motivating. I could not be more impressed by what you are achieving.

You will ask why now, why this moment?

I am BBC through and through, having spent the last 20 years of my life working for this organisation as Director of Marketing, Communications and Audiences, Director of Audio and Music, acting Director-General and Chief Executive of BBC Studios. I care deeply about it and want it to succeed. That is why I want to create the best conditions and space for a new DG to come in and positively shape the next Royal Charter. I hope that as we move forward, a sensible, calm and rational public conversation can take place about the next chapter of the BBC.

This timing allows a new DG to help shape the next Charter. I believe we are in a strong position to deliver growth.

Thank you again, it has been a wonderful ride, which I have loved. I count myself very lucky to have served as DG no.17. I will have a proper chance to see many of you before I go but I have been incredibly proud to lead the BBC as DG for over five years. It is a precious UK institution and you are a world-class team. Thank you all for the tireless support and friendship.

I will always be a passionate cheerleader for civilised society, a strong BBC and a thriving UK.

Best wishes,

Tim