The resignations follow backlash over the editing of President Trump's speech in a Panorama documentary

Tim Davie has resigned from his position as director general of the BBC. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

BBC director general Tim Davie and CEO of News Deborah Turness have resigned following criticism that a BBC Panorama documentary misled viewers by editing a speech by US President Donald Trump.

In a message sent to staff, Mr Davie’s said: “I wanted to let you know that I have decided to leave the BBC after 20 years. “This is entirely my decision, and I remain very thankful to the chair and board for their unswerving and unanimous support throughout my entire tenure, including during recent days. “I am working through exact timings with the board to allow for an orderly transition to a successor over the coming months.” His resignations comes after a leaked internal memo said an edition of Panorama broadcast last October spliced together two sections of President Trump's speech to give a misleading impression of what he actually said. The damning 19-page dossier said the Panorama episode “completely misled” viewers by showing the President telling his supporters he was going to the Capitol building with them to "fight like hell". In reality, the President said he was going to walk with his supporters "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard." The programme made last year explored Mr Trump's role in January 6 riots, when more than 1,000 of his supporters stormed the Capitol. Read more: 'Not satisfied BBC has strengthened processes’, Culture Secretary says after ‘doctored’ Trump speech sparks backlash Read more: If the BBC can’t uphold impartiality, it doesn’t deserve public funding

President Donald Trump has criticised the BBC. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump and his administration have accused British taxpayers of being "forced to foot the bill for a leftist propaganda machine". Karoline Leavitt, the President's spokesperson, told the Telegraph: "This purposefully dishonest, selectively edited clip by the BBC is further evidence that they are total, 100 per cent fake news that should no longer be worth the time on the television screens of the great people of the United Kingdom. "Every time I travel to the United Kingdom with President Trump and am forced to watch the BBC in our hotel rooms it ruins my day listening to their blatant propaganda and lies about the president of the United States and all that he’s doing to make America better and the world a safer place." Donald Trump Jr, the son of the President, also blasted the BBC as being “just as dishonest and full of s***” as some news organisations in America. He posted online: "The FAKE NEWS 'reporters' in the UK are just as dishonest and full of s*** as the ones here in America!!!!"

I want to thank Tim Davie for his service to public broadcasting over many years.



He has led the BBC through a period of significant change and helped the organisation to grip the challenges it has faced in recent years. — Lisa Nandy MP (@lisanandy) November 9, 2025