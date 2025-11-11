Outgoing director BBC general Tim Davie has laid out the reasons behind his decision to quit in a speech to staff.

He told employees that criticism of the Panorama documentary on Trump, the upcoming Charter renewal and the ‘relentlessness’ of the role meant he had enough.

He admitted the BBC “did make a mistake” over Trump’s speech and that “some mistakes have cost us” in a 40-minute speech to staff.

He also said it was important for the BBC to continue the ‘fight’ for its journalism.

He described the BBC’s work as “precious,” telling staff: “We have to be very clear and stand up for our journalism.

“We are a unique and precious organisation, and I see the free press under pressure, I see the weaponisation.

“I think we’ve got to fight for our journalism. I’m really proud of our work, and the amazing work locally, globally, that we’re doing is utterly precious.”

Earlier a government minister told LBC the BBC should apologise to Donald Trump if they made an "editorial mistake" with the editing of his speech in a Panorama documentary.

Homelessness Minister Alison McGovern said that the BBC is likely "chock full" of policies on what they should do when they make editorial mistakes, adding: "So I think they should stick to it."

She continued: "I think if they've made errors, I think the answer to that is better quality journalism and to invest in that journalism so that we can have the standard of programmes we all want from the BBC."

The comments come after President Trump gave the BBC a deadline of Friday to retract “false” and “defamatory” statements made about him in a Panorama documentary, or face a billion-dollar legal action.

The BBC has faced backlash over a programme made last year that explored Mr Trump's role in the January 6 riots, where more than 1,000 of his supporters stormed the Capitol.

