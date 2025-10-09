DJ Tim Westwood has been charged with a series of sexual offences against seven women between 1983 and 2016.

The alleged victims include women and girls in their teens and 20s - with the youngest aged 17.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on November 11.

Westwood, 68, was charged with four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault on Thursday.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, from the Metropolitan Police Service, said: "It takes courage to come forward and report allegations of this nature. The women who have done so have put their trust in us and we continue to provide them with all available support.

"Our investigation remains open and we'd encourage anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with us. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at CIT@met.police.uk. Any reports will be dealt with in the strictest confidence by specialist officers.

"Support is also available by contacting the independent charity, Rape Crisis at 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line."

The alleged offences for which Westwood has been charged are:

An indecent assault on a 17-year-old girl in the Fulham area of London in 1983;

A sexual assault on a woman in her 20s in the Vauxhall area of London in 1986;

The rape of a female aged between 17-18 in London between 1995-1996 and a sexual assault on the same woman in central London within the same timeframe;

The rape and sexual assault of a female between the age of 17-18 in London between 2000-2001;

The rape of a woman in her 20s in London in 2010;

The sexual assault of a woman in her 20s in Stroud in 2010;

The sexual assault of a woman in her 20s in the Finchley area of London in 2016.

A statement from a representative of Westwood, released in 2022, said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”