The serious allegations against Thomas Markle Snr (which he denies) are impossible to comprehend.

Meghan needs a protective arm wrapped around her by the King.

Since I first heard about the allegations of child sexual abuse on Thursday evening, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about Meghan.

Think of what she’s been through. ​The alarm was raised back in January 2019, when she decided to keep her children away from her father and had to handle the turmoil of excommunication from her husband’s family. She deserves our sympathy.

It’s not my place to pontificate on whether Markle Snr is guilty of any crimes. He told the Mail on Sunday that he has “never had sex with anyone under the age of 18” and has nothing to hide.

But the allegations alone must have put so much strain on Meghan and Harry.

Think of their two young children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five. I’m sure Mum and Dad are protecting the kids’ ears, but in the years to come, they will learn of these allegations and the outcome of any legal proceedings (if those were to happen).

This is on top of them learning about grandmother Diana, whose life was tragically cut short in 1997 and the way in which their parents were treated by The Firm.

I’ve written before in defence of the Sussexes. As recently as August, I argued that they belong in the UK, but made clear that I’m not a fawning supporter of Harry and Meghan.

Some dinosaurs in the British media are already chastising Meghan over her father’s allegations. One prominent commentator argued that she should have gone public with her concerns sooner.

If your father was accused of these crimes, which you reported to the authorities, would you want to tell everybody about it? I thought not.

I’d be surprised if Meghan wasn’t feeling pretty isolated in the UK. Her mother, Doria (who separated from Thomas 40 years ago), is still living in Montecito, California. Her children are still settling into a new school in England. It’s a hugely difficult time for her.

What Meghan needs now is a loving show of support from Harry’s family: an arm around her shoulder.

The King is best placed to do this.

He should put aside his differences with his son, listen to their concerns and invite the Sussexes back into the family as working royals.

The public would be happy to put aside their differences too, if it meant both Harry and Meghan were happy and had a loving family nearby.

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Johnny Jenkins is a producer for LBC.

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