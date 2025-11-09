The resignations follow backlash over the editing of President Trump's January 6th speech in a Panorama documentary

The damning 19-page dossier said the BBC of “completely misled” viewers by showing the President telling his supporters he was going to the Capitol building with them to "fight like hell". Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

BBC's Director-General Tim Davie has resigned amid a row over the misleading editing of Trump speech - but the broadcaster has faced a turbulent year marked by a slew of complaints and controversies.

Over the past 12 months, the BBC has repeatedly found itself under public and political scrutiny. The broadcaster has been repeatedly forced to defend its handling of high-profile incidents and questions over impartiality. Here's a look at the key moments in the past year that have sparked criticism:

Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone documentary Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone was broadcast in February, depicting a "vivid and unflinching view of life" in Gaza, according to documentary makers. The raw and often graphic documentary featured multiple accounts of the conflict, with the hour-long film featuring a young Palestinian in devastated Gaza who was revealed to be the grandson of one of Hamas' founders. The BBC issued an apology days later, claiming it “had not been informed” of the connection by the documentary’s producers before it was broadcast. It later added a disclaimer to the programme. Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom sanctioned the BBC over the airing of its documentary. The regulator said the failure to disclose that the 13-year-old boy's links to the Hamas-run government broke broadcasting rules - something it "materially misleading" not to mention it.

The Gaza documentary was pulled from iPlayer. Picture: BBC

Bob Vylan at Glastonbury The punk-rock duo led chants of "death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)" at Glastonbury in June - which was broadcast live by the BBC. Tim Davie said the corporation's decision to broadcast the set live was "a very significant mistake". Frontman Bobby Vylan said on the Louis Theroux Podcast that he was "not regretful" of the Glastonbury chant and would "do it again tomorrow".

Martine Croxall changed 'pregnant people' on her autocue to 'women'. Picture: BBC

Newsreader corrects 'pregnant people' to 'women' In June, newsreader Martine Croxall pulled a face while deviating from her autocue while introducing an interview with an assistant professor about groups most at risk during UK heatwaves. She said: “Malcolm Mistry, who was involved in the research, says that the aged, pregnant people … women … and those with pre-existing health conditions need to take precautions.” Her facial expression, and choice of words earned her an outpouring of support online. However the BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) considered her facial expression expressed a “controversial view about trans people”. The ECU said that Croxall’s expression “indicated a particular viewpoint in the controversies currently surrounding trans ideology”. Dr Mistry, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, then went on to use the term “pregnant women” during the interview.

Greg Wallace left Masterchef amid misconduct allegations. Picture: Alamy

Greg Wallace sacked Gregg Wallace was sacked as a presenter on MasterChef in July as 50 more people reportedly came forward to make allegations against him. A damning report into his behaviour found 45 out of 83 allegations raised against the star were 'substantiated'. It came following an inquiry into his alleged misconduct by production company Banijay. The 60-year-old had stepped away from hosting the much-loved cooking competition last year after a number of historical complaints came to light. A university student has claimed he reached under her skirt and pinched her bottom in a nightclub, and a junior worker alleged he dropped his trousers in front of her while he was not wearing any underwear. Mr Wallace is suing the BBC and BBC Studios Distribution Limited after being sacked. His dismissal followed an investigation into historical allegations of misconduct, which upheld multiple accusations against him. The BBC and BBC Studios have not yet filed a defence to the claim.

The BBC 'doctored' Donald Trump and made him seem as he encouraged the Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021, a leaked memo has claimed. Picture: Getty