A double manhunt is underway to find two prisoners including a sex offender who were mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth within days of each other.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police issued an urgent appeal to find a 24-year-old Algerian, Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, who was accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth on October 29.

But just hours later, another appeal was launched by Surrey Police force to track down 35-year-old William Smith, who had also been let go from the jail.

The double blunder comes within weeks of a migrant offender being freed after sex offender Hadush Kebatu was mistakenly released instead of being deported.

Here is the full timeline of key events relating to the scandals

September 23 Hadush Kebatu is sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years, as well as being made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order. He is also told that he faces deportation.

October 24 Kebatu is accidentally released from HMP Chelmsford instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported.

October 26 Met Officers locate and arrest Kebatu in Finsbury Park area of London before the migrant was deported back to Ethiopia.

October 29 Brahim Kaddour-Cherif is accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth.

He had been serving a sentence for trespass with intent to steal, but had previously also been convicted for indecent exposure.

November 4 The Metropolitan Police are informed six days later that he is missing.

November 5 shortly after 12pm The force releases a statement confirming the prisoner is on the run and issues an appeal to the public for information.

Shortly after 12:30pm - Justice Secretary David Lammy loses his cool during Prime Minister's Questions, just moments before the announcement about Kaddour-Cherif's disappearance.

Mr Lammy refused to answer whether any other criminal asylum seekers have been “accidentally let out of prison."

Minutes later the police released their appeal.

Shortly after 4pm - Surrey Police released an urgent appeal to find missing William Smith, who goes by the name Billy, after he was also mistakenly freed from Wandsworth on Monday

He was sentenced to 45 months for multiple fraud offences at Croydon Crown Court on Monday (3 November), during which he appeared via a live video link from HMP Wandsworth.

He is described as White, bald, and clean shaven and it is believed he could be "anywhere in Surrey."