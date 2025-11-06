Full timeline of HMP Wandsworth prison release blunders - as two more inmates accidentally freed
Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, and William Smith, 35, are on the run from the south-west London jail
A double manhunt is underway to find two prisoners including a sex offender who were mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth within days of each other.
Listen to this article
Earlier on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police issued an urgent appeal to find a 24-year-old Algerian, Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, who was accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth on October 29.
But just hours later, another appeal was launched by Surrey Police force to track down 35-year-old William Smith, who had also been let go from the jail.
The double blunder comes within weeks of a migrant offender being freed after sex offender Hadush Kebatu was mistakenly released instead of being deported.
Here is the full timeline of key events relating to the scandals
September 23 Hadush Kebatu is sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years, as well as being made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order. He is also told that he faces deportation.
October 24 Kebatu is accidentally released from HMP Chelmsford instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported.
October 26 Met Officers locate and arrest Kebatu in Finsbury Park area of London before the migrant was deported back to Ethiopia.
October 29 Brahim Kaddour-Cherif is accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth.
He had been serving a sentence for trespass with intent to steal, but had previously also been convicted for indecent exposure.
November 4 The Metropolitan Police are informed six days later that he is missing.
November 5 shortly after 12pm The force releases a statement confirming the prisoner is on the run and issues an appeal to the public for information.
Shortly after 12:30pm - Justice Secretary David Lammy loses his cool during Prime Minister's Questions, just moments before the announcement about Kaddour-Cherif's disappearance.
Mr Lammy refused to answer whether any other criminal asylum seekers have been “accidentally let out of prison."
Minutes later the police released their appeal.
Shortly after 4pm - Surrey Police released an urgent appeal to find missing William Smith, who goes by the name Billy, after he was also mistakenly freed from Wandsworth on Monday
He was sentenced to 45 months for multiple fraud offences at Croydon Crown Court on Monday (3 November), during which he appeared via a live video link from HMP Wandsworth.
He is described as White, bald, and clean shaven and it is believed he could be "anywhere in Surrey."
Mr Lammy later said in a statement: "I am absolutely outraged and appalled by the mistaken release of a foreign criminal wanted by the police.
"The Metropolitan Police is leading an urgent manhunt, and my officials have been working through the night to take him back to prison.
"Victims deserve better and the public deserve answers. That is why I have already brought in the strongest checks ever to clamp down on such failures and ordered an independent investigation, led by Dame Lynne Owens to uncover what went wrong and address the rise in accidental releases which has persisted for too long.
"This latest incident exposes deeper flaws across the failing criminal justice system we inherited. Dame Lynne Owens’ investigation will leave no stone unturned to identify these issues, so we can fix them, improve safeguards and ensure the public is properly protected."
Met Commander Paul Trevers, who is overseeing the investigation for Kaddour-Cherif, said: "It is just over 24 hours since we were informed of Cherif's release.
"We launched an immediate manhunt and urgent enquiries have been ongoing since.
"Cherif has had a six-day head start but we are working urgently to close the gap and establish his whereabouts.
"We will continue to use all the means at our disposal but we are also appealing for the public's help to find him. We have seen in the very recent past how important alert members of the public reporting sightings can be.
"To assist with that effort we have released an image of Cherif and bodyworn video footage from an arrest in September this year.'
Meanwhile, Surrey Police have described missing inmate Smith as last seen wearing a navy long sleeve jumper with the Nike brand 'tick' across the front in white, navy blue tracksuit bottoms with a Nike ‘tick’ in white on the left pocket, and black trainers.