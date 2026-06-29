Andy Burnham becoming prime minister now appears a question of when and not if, with the former Mayor of Greater Manchester setting out his policies in a speech on Monday.

Since Sir Keir Starmer announced, on June 22, that he would be resigning, only Mr Burnham has said that he will enter a Labour leadership contest.

He set out a slew of policies, which included plans for decentralisation and devolution.

“In fact, it is broken, and as a result, the country isn’t where it should be," he told an audience in Manchester.

"It is stuck in a rut, and clearly we cannot go on like this. My generation of politicians, including me, must take responsibility.”

There is still time for a rival to join a leadership election, but here is how it could play out if that does and does not happen.

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