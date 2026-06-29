Timeline of when Andy Burnham could become PM, with or without a Labour leadership contest
Former Mayor of Greater Manchester could be in No 10 as early as next month, or as late as September
Andy Burnham becoming prime minister now appears a question of when and not if, with the former Mayor of Greater Manchester setting out his policies in a speech on Monday.
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Since Sir Keir Starmer announced, on June 22, that he would be resigning, only Mr Burnham has said that he will enter a Labour leadership contest.
He set out a slew of policies, which included plans for decentralisation and devolution.
“In fact, it is broken, and as a result, the country isn’t where it should be," he told an audience in Manchester.
"It is stuck in a rut, and clearly we cannot go on like this. My generation of politicians, including me, must take responsibility.”
There is still time for a rival to join a leadership election, but here is how it could play out if that does and does not happen.
Read also: Andy Burnham sets out plans for 'new direction' and slams 'broken' Westminster politics
When could Andy Burnham become prime minister?
There are two eventualities as to if and when Mr Burnham enters No 10, if there is a Labour leadership contest, and if there is no contest.
The Parliamentary Labour Party will open its window for nominations on July 9 - 15, and then the affiliate nominations from July 15-16.
If there is no contest:
- July 17: Results of the affiliate nominations will be announced at a special conference,
- July 20: Sir Keir will leave No 10, and Mr Burnham will then be asked by the King to form a government,
If there is a contest:
- Nominations for the Constituency Labour Party open on July 20 and close on July 31.
- The ballot will open for members and affiliates,
- August 27: The voting ballot will close,
- August 29: Results of the ballot will be announced at a special conference,
- September 1: Sir Keir will leave No 10, and Mr Burnham will then be asked by the King to form a government.