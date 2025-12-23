From migration, to millionaires leaving the UK, to President Trump... watch the moments where politicians simply couldn't give Nick Ferrari a solid answer.

00:00 | Introduction from Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

01:58 | Treasury Minister Emma Reynolds came on to talk about a new tunnel and bridges, but didn't know the details.

06:34 | Veterans Minister Louise Sandher-Jones, a veteran herself, didn't know the number of homeless veterans the day before Remembrance Day.

07:55 | Nick Ferrari assists Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson on recalling the areas where knife-enabled robberies have fallen in England.

09:18 | Jonathan Reynolds struggles with paternity leave details on the day Labour announces they are reviewing it.

10:30 | Defence minister Luke Pollard didn't know about Operation Pianora, but provided an update after he was off air.

11:46 | Nick Ferrari doesn't let Robert Jenrick off the hook after his criticism of Labour's handling of the prison system.

14:20 | Schools minister Catherine McKinnell is pressed on the two-child benefit cap.

15:19 | The then Home Secretary Yvette Cooper was asked if migration figures would drop.

16:30 | Nick asks Yvette Cooper if the one-in-one-out migration deal could lead to fewer than 50 deportations.

18:17 | Will the one-in-one-out deportations start in August, Yvette Cooper?

18:52 | Will the one-in-one-out deportations take place in September, Yvette Cooper?

19:50 | Where will migrants go if the hotels are closed, Yvette Cooper?

21:39 | Dame Diana Johnson is quizzed on the additional costs for police of the XL Bully dog ban.

23:16 | Does Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper think Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize?

24:34 | Defence Secretary John Healey doesn't fully answer Nick's questions on the AUKUS submarines.

26:39 | Health and Social Care Minister Karin Smyth is asked about the grooming gangs inquiry recommendations.

28:13 | Yvette Cooper refuses to say if there will be an inquiry into the murder of MP Sir David Amess.

30:55 | Nick Ferrari asks the Tory co-chairman Nigel Huddleston when his party was last in touch with the electorate.

32:22 | Sir Keir Starmer scrapped NHS England - but Health Minister Karin Smyth wouldn't say when she was told.

34:34 | As Donald Trump says a migration 'invasion' is 'killing Europe', Nick Ferrari asks Tory Deputy Chairman Matt Vickers if he would say the same.

35:22 | Nick Ferrari asks Yvette Cooper if she thinks we live in 'an island of strangers', as Keir Starmer said in his speech.

36:07 | Nick Ferrari presses the Treasury's James Murray on whether the embattled Peter Mandelson helped with the USA's £150bn investment package to the UK.

37:31 | 'Can you say no tax rises in the Autumn, Chancellor?'

38:45 | 'Can you rule out the idea that there will be a VAT rise in November's Budget, Chancellor?'

39:41 | Nick Ferrari asks Steve Reed if Labour's breach of their manifesto would damage trust in politics.

40:55 | Is Labour considering a wealth tax? Stephen Morgan and Heidi Alexander decline to say.

42:20 | Nick Ferrari asks Alex Davies-Jones how embarrassing it is that prisoners have been released 'in error'.

42:44 | Alex Davies-Jones doesn't know how many migrants have been deported under one-in-one-out.

44:09 | Treasury minister James Murray is asked if he regrets billionaire Labour donor Lakshmi Mittal leaving the UK over the non-dom crackdown.

45:33 | Emma Reynolds is asked about the wealthy leaving the country under Labour.

47:07 | The Tories' Richard Holden is pressed on why Reform is overtaking the Tories

48:48 | Nick Ferrari asks Labour's Matthew Pennycook why his party is 'lecturing the nation' on Heathrow expansion - when he voted against it.

49:39 | Nick Ferrari probes James Murray on the Chinese 'super-embassy'.

50:41 | Labour's Michael Shanks is asked about the potential plan for those on benefits to get free TV licences.