The actor received backlash after saying 'no one cares' about ballet and opera.

Timothee Chalamet’s swipe at ballet and opera sparks boost in ticket sales. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The chief executive of Royal Ballet and Opera (RBO) has said ticket sales got an “immediate boost” following Timothee Chalamet’s controversial comments about the art forms.

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The award-winning actor faced backlash for claiming that “no one cares” about ballet and opera during his press tour for the movie, Marty Supreme. RBO chief Alex Beard said the reaction gave his institution a huge boost and offered thanks to the Hollywood star. He said: “The public reaction was just fantastic. I thought it important that we didn’t issue a kind of hoity-toity response to Chalamet. “We simply said ‘Take a look at what we’re doing, mate’ — for instance, the fact that the largest portion of our audience by age is 20 to 30-year-olds. “And you know what? Our post got two-and-a-half million engagements and half a million shares, just on Instagram. And our ticket sales got an immediate boost. So cheers, Timmy!” Read more: Timothée Chalamet faces hefty backlash over comments 'no one cares' about opera and ballet Read more: All of the winners at the Olivier Awards 2026

Royal Ballet and Opera saw a boost in ticket sales following the controversy . Picture: Alamy

In a conversation with actor Matthew McConaughey about the future of cinema for CNN and US outlet Variety, Chalamet said: “I admire people, and I’ve done it myself, doing a talk show about how we’ve got to keep movie theatres alive, you know, we got to keep this genre alive. “Another part of me feels like, if people want to see it, like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they’re going to go see it and go out of their way to be loud and proud about it. “I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera or, you know, things where it’s like, ‘hey, keep this thing alive’, even though no one cares about this any more. “All respect to the ballet and opera people out there, I just lost 14 cents in viewership, I just took shots for no reason.”