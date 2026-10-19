Timothee Chalamet cheers on girlfriend Kylie Jenner as reality star makes Victoria's Secret Show debut
The “Wonka” star was overcome with excitement when Jenner hit the runway, marking the reality TV star turned businesswoman’s Victoria’s Secret debut.
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Timothée Chalamet was spotted cheering on his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who made a surprise cameo at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 Sunday night.
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The “Wonka” star was overcome with excitement when Jenner hit the runway, marking the reality TV star turned businesswoman’s Victoria’s Secret debut.
The actor was spotted on the event’s livestream wearing sunglasses and cheering his girlfriend on from the sidelines.
He sat alongside his Jenner’s mom, Kris, who smiled as she filmed her youngest daughter’s big moment on her phone, alongside her partner, Corey Gamble.
The Kardashian-Jenner made her VS debut wearing a Fantasy Bra reportedly worth $50 million – the brand’s most expensive one ever.
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Timothée Chalamet reacts to Kylie Jenner walking for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. pic.twitter.com/9qT7wrEhjy— Timothée Nation (@timotheenation) October 19, 2026
The historic bra features 4,410 natural diamonds, set around a 75.54-carat radiant-cut Fancy Vivid yellow diamond, and features “every cut to exist.”
The design took 15 craftspeople over 1,000 hours to build and weighs just under four pounds, according to Vogue.
The A-list couple started dating in 2023 and keep their relationship private despite often appearing together at events.
Kylie recently attended the 2026 Academy Awards alongside Chalamet in March, where he was nominated for Best Actor and Best Picture for the film “Marty Supreme.”
This followed a string of awards shows, beginning with the film’s premiere in December 2025 and including the Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globes and BAFTA Film Awards throughout early 2026, which Jenner attended.
Jenner was also spotted at several New York Knicks games with Chalamet during the team’s latest season, ending with them clinching the NBA championship.
The “Dune” actor was courtside when the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs, marking the team’s first championship in 53 years, having last taken home the trophy in 1973.
The actor suggested that children “could be on the radar” for the couple in an interview with Vogue in November 2025.
Chalamet added that he doesn’t share details about his relationship not out of “any fear,” but because he doesn’t “have anything to say.”