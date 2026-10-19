The “Wonka” star was overcome with excitement when Jenner hit the runway, marking the reality TV star turned businesswoman’s Victoria’s Secret debut.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 - Show. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Timothée Chalamet was spotted cheering on his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who made a surprise cameo at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 Sunday night.

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Timothée Chalamet reacts to Kylie Jenner walking for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. pic.twitter.com/9qT7wrEhjy — Timothée Nation (@timotheenation) October 19, 2026

The historic bra features 4,410 natural diamonds, set around a 75.54-carat radiant-cut Fancy Vivid yellow diamond, and features “every cut to exist.” The design took 15 craftspeople over 1,000 hours to build and weighs just under four pounds, according to Vogue. The A-list couple started dating in 2023 and keep their relationship private despite often appearing together at events. Kylie recently attended the 2026 Academy Awards alongside Chalamet in March, where he was nominated for Best Actor and Best Picture for the film “Marty Supreme.” This followed a string of awards shows, beginning with the film’s premiere in December 2025 and including the Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globes and BAFTA Film Awards throughout early 2026, which Jenner attended.

Kylie recently attended the 2026 Academy Awards alongside Chalamet in March, where he was nominated for Best Actor and Best Picture for the film 'Marty Supreme'. Picture: John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty