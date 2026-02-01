Timothée Chalamet has been named actor of the year by the UK Critics' Circle for his role in the table tennis drama Marty Supreme.

Chalamet, who wore a black suit, attended the awards after speaking at an event at the Prince Charles cinema near Leicester Square, where he was interviewed by screenwriter Richard Curtis.

The Dune actor smiled at fans, some of whom had been waiting hours to catch a glimpse of the Hollywood star, on his way in and out of the earlier event, but did not stop to take photos or chat before heading to the awards ceremony.

One Battle After Another, a film about a former revolutionary starring Leonardo DiCaprio, was named the film of the year.

The action thriller's director, Paul Thomas Anderson, also won screenwriter of the year and director of the year for the film, which follows the story of DiCaprio's character as he searches for his missing daughter.

