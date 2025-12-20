Asked in an earlier interview about his supposed Liverpudlian alter-ego, EsDeekKid, Mr Chalamet cryptically responded "You'll see, all in due time"

Airbnb Hosts Table Tennis Experience in NYC with appearance by Marty Supreme's Timothee Chalamet. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

Timothée Chalamet has brought an end to the speculation that he was the anonymous rapper EsDeeKid by performing alongside him in a new video.

Speculation has run riot online over whether the US actor has been leading a double life as the masked rapper, who only ever reveals his eyes, with some followers suggesting a resemblance to the Oscar-nominated star. When asked in an earlier interview about the identity of the Liverpudlian MC, EsDeekKid, Mr Chalamet cryptically responded "No comment... You'll see, all in due time." However, the speculation was not set to last, with Chalamet posting a video of himself online rapping alongside EsDeeKid on a remix of the his top 40 hit, 4Raws.

Timothée Chalamet attends the premiere of 'Marty Supreme' at Regal Times Square on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in New York. Picture: Alamy