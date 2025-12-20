Timothée Chalamet quashes EsDeeKid alter-ego rumours in collab with rapper
Asked in an earlier interview about his supposed Liverpudlian alter-ego, EsDeekKid, Mr Chalamet cryptically responded "You'll see, all in due time"
Timothée Chalamet has brought an end to the speculation that he was the anonymous rapper EsDeeKid by performing alongside him in a new video.
Speculation has run riot online over whether the US actor has been leading a double life as the masked rapper, who only ever reveals his eyes, with some followers suggesting a resemblance to the Oscar-nominated star.
When asked in an earlier interview about the identity of the Liverpudlian MC, EsDeekKid, Mr Chalamet cryptically responded "No comment... You'll see, all in due time."
However, the speculation was not set to last, with Chalamet posting a video of himself online rapping alongside EsDeeKid on a remix of the his top 40 hit, 4Raws.
Chalamet first appears in the music video with only his eyes on show, in a nod to the Liverpudlian drill artist, before pulling down the bandana and rapping: "It's Timothée Chalamet chillin', tryin' to stack $100 million."
Chalamet goes on to reference his partner, billionaire reality TV star Kylie Jenner, with the line: "Girl got $1 billion."
The video, filmed at an off license in north London, was reposted by the anonymous MC, and also made multiple references to Chalamet's upcoming release Marty Supreme.
His comments build on an already-unique marketing campaign ahead of the film's Boxing Day release in the UK.
The collaboration quickly went viral - British rapper Central Cee replied "Naaa" with crying and laughing emojis, and Shaboozey declaring "This going #1".
Liverpudlian rapper EsDeeKid has already had a successful year, with his track "Century" breaking into the top 10.
His album, "Rebel", was the most-streamed rap album in the world on Spotify in November, and remains in the top 20.